Utah County Attorney David Leavitt learned on Friday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Sherrie Hall Everett.
Leavitt had himself tested earlier this week at the Intermountain Healthcare’s InstaCare clinic in Springville after experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms, Everett said, adding that the county attorney got his results back Friday evening.
"Last Thursday, I came down with fevers, muscle aches, fatigue like I have never experienced," Leavitt said in a written statement. "My chest tightened and I'm struggling to regain my health."
Leavitt, who is recovering at home, added that he thinks this is the "all-time sickest I have been in my life."
Leavitt said Attorney’s Office employees, himself included, have been working from home for "about 14-15 days."
"We've informed the department heads so they can alert everyone to watch for symptoms," Leavitt said.
Everett said Leavitt, who is running for Utah Attorney General, will continue campaigning.
Everett said the Attorney’s Office wants to emphasize the importance of social distancing and keeping the community safe during the pandemic.