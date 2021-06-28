The Utah County Attorney’s Office says it does not plan on implementing a phone policy for county officials and employees following a failed public records appeal over a commissioner’s text messages about Bridal Veil Falls.
Utah County resident Mark Allen filed a records request with Utah County in December 2020 for copies of all cellphone texts received or sent by Commissioner Bill Lee regarding private development of the county-owned falls. The county denied Allen’s request, stating that “Utah County does not pay for his (Lee’s) private cell phone and subsequently we do not prepare, own, receive or retain the associated records.”
The State Records Committee denied Allen’s appeal for the records on June 21, writing in its decision that “after having considered the arguments and the evidence presented to the Committee, the Committee is persuaded that ... (Utah County) does not possess any records responsive to Mr. Allen’s records request.”
But the records committee also expressed hope “that records management practices of governmental entities will be changed in the near future in order to allow the public to have greater access to electronic public communications by officials acting within their capacity as public officials regardless of whether the communications are made through public or private electronic devices.”
Two days after the records committee issued its order, the Utah County Commission approved a six-page social media policy outlining records retention guidelines for online communication by county officials and employees. Notably, the social media policy makes no mention of text messages on private cellphones.
Sherrie Hall Everett, spokesperson for the Utah County Attorney’s Office, told the Daily Herald on Monday that the social media policy has been in the works for about a year, adding that it began as a way to give guidance to Utah County Health Department employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everett called it a coincidence that the policy went before the commission the same week as the records appeal.
The county attorney’s office does not plan on implementing personal device guidelines for public officials, according to Everett, who said the issue should be dealt with at the state level in order to provide uniformity across counties.
But Allen, who called the new social media policy “a step in the right direction” that will increase transparency in local government, believes the county needs a phone policy. He recommended that the county put in place one that prohibits the use of personal phones for official business.
“I think that they need to standardize on something,” Allen told the Herald on Thursday.