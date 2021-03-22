Utah County Attorney David Leavitt announced on Monday that he will not challenge the legal process for filling a vacancy on the Utah County Commission, but still voiced concerns with how the law is written.
The process outlined in state law for filling the vacancy, which was left when former Commissioner Tanner Ainge resigned on Wednesday, is for Ainge’s political party, the Utah County Republican Party, to elect someone to the position as outlined in the party’s bylaws, which state that the Utah County Republican Party Central Committee is responsible for selecting the replacement.
On Thursday, Leavitt voiced concern with the process because “the normal operations of the Republican Party in Utah County have been completely disrupted because of the pandemic” and the county delegate election process “has not been followed by the caucus system in three years.”
“And so I think that it’s safe to say that this election that will be held by the central committee will take place without caucus meetings occurring, and there will be some that will allege, maybe correctly, that the party has not followed its bylaws and constitution in so doing,” Leavitt said during a special meeting on Monday.
After requesting last week that the county hold off on sending a letter inviting the Utah County Republican Party to fill the vacancy so his office could research whether to challenge the law, Leavitt returned and told the commission he did not plan to challenge it.
“Despite the fact that they may not have been able to follow their bylaws or constitution to the letter, these are people who are doing their best job in difficult circumstances,” he said. “And while they technically open themselves up for prosecution under the circumstances, it is not something that I am going to pursue. Not only because I don’t see any criminal intent on the part of people to mess with the law, but also I understand that people are just trying to do their very best. And I applaud them for that.”
But Leavitt noted that the law has “problems,” including that it allows political parties to set their own processes for electing candidates and doesn’t outline the procedure for replacing an unaffiliated candidate.
“It would be a much different thing if the law directed the party to elect a replacement by a majority vote of its governing body or its central committee or something like that so that the party didn’t have the discretion to set its own rules,” said Leavitt. “That would clear any questions of constitutionality.”
Leavitt said he plans to send a letter to the Utah State Legislature outlining his concerns with the law.
Commissioner Bill Lee said he recognized Leavitt’s concerns but added that “it’s our responsibility to kind of move forward” and invite the county party to select a replacement.
“So for me, as a county commissioner, I think the responsibility that we have is pretty simple, it’s plain, and that is to follow the law that we have and send a notice within that 10 days, that 10-day period of time (for sending the letter),” he said.
Commissioner Tom Sakievich said he wanted to send the letter and get the vacancy filled “as soon as possible,” noting that “there’s somewhere between six and 10 people” who have expressed interest in running to fill the position.
“So, for me, I’ve been thinking, what is important for the county, Utah County? And it’s best if we have three individuals here to allow some more depth of insight on various topics that come before us,” said Sakievich. “And what to me is also important in all of this is the ending of public suspense.”
During Monday’s meeting, Leavitt, Lee and Sakievich all disclosed that they are members of the Utah County Republican Party Central Committee, which is made up of “the Voting Precinct Chairs and Vice-Chairs; the Party’s Elected County Officers; the Party’s Appointed County Officers; the Legislative District Chairs, Vice-Chairs and Education Officers; all past full-term County Chairs who served to the end of the term to which they were elected or to which they succeeded as County Chair and served a minimum of six months; and all County, State and Federal Elected Officials,” according to the party’s website.
Leavitt said he faces “a bit of a conflict of interest” in his roles as both a committee member and county attorney while Lee and Sakievich acknowledged that they have to balance wearing “two different hats.”
The commission voted 2-0 to approve submitting the letter to the Utah County Republican Party but will hold off on doing so until Thursday, which Lee said was at the request of the party.