Just as quickly as word got out that Utah County was considering a proposal to build a tram and treatment facility at Bridal Veil Falls, city officials rushed to voice support for preserving the iconic Utah County landmark.
Utah County purchased Bridal Veil Falls for $2.4 million in July 2015 and tore down the remaining structure of a broken-down tram that operated from 1961 to 1996.
In October 2018, the Utah County Commission considered two development proposals for Bridal Veil Falls. One of those proposals came from Richard Losee, the founder of the Cirque Lodge addiction recovery center, who wanted to rebuild the tram, as well as a high-end treatment center.
The three commissioners, including Commissioner Bill Lee, unanimously rejected both proposals, and Utah County Public Works Director Richard Neilsen said neither of the developments were “in the best interest of the county.”
But Losee kept in contact with Lee about the possibility of building a tram and treatment facility at Bridal Veil Falls.
Development talksCurtis Miner, the architect of the Bridal Veil Falls proposal, reached out to Lee on Feb. 11 and thanked the commissioner for his help with the development effort.
“We sincerely appreciate your assistance so far with our Bridal Veil Falls development proposal,” Miner wrote in an email obtained by the Daily Herald.
Miner wrote that Commissioner Tanner Ainge had requested a summary of Lee’s “objectives and expectations for the tram development project,” noting that he and Losee would use those objectives as “a beginning point for our conversation with Commissioner Ainge.”
“In an attempt to simplify your work to prepare that statement, we have prepared the attached DRAFT ‘Project Objectives,’” Miner wrote.
The draft, which erroneously refers to Lee as “Utah County Commissioner Mike Lee,” outlines Lee’s objectives for “construction of a new aerial tram, lower terminal, and upper lodge at Bridal Veil Falls.”
Those objectives were that the project must provide “benefit to the public,” including enhancing the “ability of the public to access, view and otherwise enjoy the Falls and the surrounding area,” as well as to “improve and maintain Bridal Veil Falls and surrounding areas.”
Additionally, Lee’s stated objective for the development was to “create a cooperative and mutually beneficial partnership between public and private sectors.”
“The project must be a mutually beneficial and cooperative effort between Utah County and the private developer and must create value for both,” the document read.
The document further stated that the objectives “are general in nature and are intended to guide discussions about the project, and guide the application and project approval process.”
“They are not intended to be a prescriptive list of all requirements, and they may be augmented or modified as appropriate during the develop(ment) of the project,” according to the document.
Miner emailed a finalized version of Lee’s objectives for the project to Ainge on Feb. 26 and requested to meet with Ainge to “discuss your objectives” for Bridal Veil Falls.
Though the document said it was “prepared by Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee,” it is, other than corrections of the commissioner’s first name and a typographical error, identical to the draft that Miner had sent to Lee.
In a written statement released Wednesday, Lee said his “guiding principle has always been to protect Bridal Veil Falls for public use,” adding that his “record proves that.”
“That’s why two years ago I rejected a proposal that would have privatized partial use of the property surrounding the Falls,” Lee wrote. “Last year, I voted in favor of $900,000 worth of improvements to the Bridal Veil Falls property. These improvements help ensure the safety of visitors to the Falls, while providing important amenities, such as bathrooms and adequate parking.”
On April 14, Miner emailed Ainge and acknowledged that Ainge was “kind enough to meet with Richard Losee and me a few weeks ago to discuss development of the Bridal Veil Falls tram.”
Miner wrote that Ainge had mentioned he would “check with the county attorney’s office to find out if Richard has any pre-existing rights to the project based on his previous involvement in the Request for the Proposal and the Offer to Purchase.”
Despite such discussions, Ainge said in an interview Wednesday that he “was never prepared to bring forward that type of a plan for an agenda on that proposed development.”
“We should preserve and enhance Bridal Veil Falls,” Ainge said. “It’s a landmark of Utah Valley.”
A few months later, Losee invited Lee, Ainge and Commissioner Nathan Ivie to meet with himself and Miner on Sept. 2 “to review conceptual drawings of our proposed tram to rebuild at Bridal Veil Falls.”
“I feel good progress has been made towards my goal of resurrecting the tram now that I have developed a plan to engage the public during the vacation season,” Losee wrote on Aug. 26. “This should prove to be a wonderful synthesis of the public and private sectors working together for the enjoyment and betterment of the whole.”
Losee also invited Tom Sakievich, who will take over Ivie’s commission seat in January.
“Richard, thank you. I’m happy to attend,” Sakievich responded.
Political contributionsWeeks later, on Sept. 14, Losee donated $2,500 to Sakievich’s commission campaign, financial disclosure records show.
Losee had already donated $5,000 to Sakievich — a $2,500 donation on June 11 and another $2,500 donation on June 24 — making him the candidate’s second largest donor, a fact originally reported by The Salt Lake Tribune.
Additionally, Losee donated $5,000 on Sept. 1 to “Stop Prop 9,” a political opposition committee formed by Lee in opposition to a proposal to replace Utah County’s three-member commission with a five-member council and full-time mayor.
Ivie, who was defeated by Sakievich during the November general election, was a vocal supporter of Proposition 9.
When asked about his position on proposed uses of Bridal Veil Falls, Sakievich said “it is the current commission’s roles to publicly hear the facts, … hold Q&As, ask for public input and respond with facts, then make a decision.”
“If the process ... (rolls) into 2021, then I would continue the process based on the merits of the proposal,” the incoming commissioner said Wednesday in an email.
Sakievich added he had “never met Richard until after the June primary” and that what had “attracted his and others support was my intention to roll back property taxes raised in 2020.”
“Will Richards and all of the other donations affect my moving forward? Short answer is no,” the commissioner-elect said. “I have no proof other than — watch me.”
Conservation easementIn one of his final moves as a Utah County commissioner, Ivie, at the last minute, placed an item on the agenda of the commission’s Nov. 18 meeting to vote to hold a public hearing to discuss a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls, which would preserve the area and prevent private development.
“And today’s actions would simply set a public hearing, so the public would have an opportunity to (give) input on whether or not they would like to see this area of the county moved into a conservation (easement),” Ivie said during the meeting.
Ainge and Lee both said they were caught off guard by the agenda item, and Lee said he found it “a little disturbing” that Ivie would bring the issue before the commission without having private conversations beforehand.
Utah County Deputy Attorney Robert Moore noted during the meeting that public officials cannot discuss the sale or disposal of county property in a closed meeting unless the property has already been declared surplus, which Bridal Veil Falls has not been.
During the public hearing, which will take place on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m., the commissioners will also consider other possible uses of Bridal Veil Falls.
According to Ainge, the commissioners “may be able to have a conservation easement discussed at that hearing.”
“We could, we have to work quickly,” he said Wednesday, adding that he is “prepared to support and vote for and help craft a conservation easement to preserve these falls for public enjoyment.”
On Tuesday, the Provo Municipal Council and Cedar Hills City Council both passed resolutions in support of the county preserving Bridal Veil Falls.
“The preservation of Bridal Veil Falls in its natural state for its scenic beauty for the enjoyment of this and future generations is invaluable, and any loss to access by the public will have a detrimental effect on the quality of life enjoyed by those who use and visit the area,” the resolutions read.
The American Fork City Council will consider a similar resolution during its Dec. 8 meeting, according to Community Services Director Camden Bird.
Cedar Hills Mayor Jenney Rees said she reached out to residents on social media in late November when she was made aware “that there had been some discussion at the county level about a potential developer who was interested in purchasing that land and placing some development on it.”
“And overwhelmingly, the feedback that I got from citizens was ‘absolutely no,’” Rees said in an interview Wednesday. “They did not want the land to be sold, they did not want private development there.”
No one on the city council spoke in favor of private development at Bridal Veil Falls, according to Rees. Most of the discussion during Tuesday’s meeting “surrounded frustration that this was even an option and that the discussions had been happening privately and not out in the public where people could weigh in.”
“So there was encouragement that the county commissioners would take this opportunity to move in the right direction of placing an easement on it, so that way this isn’t something that continues to come up every few months or every couple of years,” the Cedar Hills mayor said. “But that there will be a desire for a long term commitment to preserve that space as open space.”