Social gatherings in Utah County and other “high” transmission areas in Utah will be limited to 10 people or less under the new state COVID-19 guidelines that were announced on Tuesday.
During a press conference, Gov. Gary Herbert retired his color-coded Utah Leads Together plan and announced the implementation of a COVID-19 Transmission Index that ranks counties as having high, moderate or low transmission levels based on a series of public health metrics.
Effective Thursday, per public health order and public health directive, masks will be required to be worn in public in indoor settings where physical distancing is not feasible in counties that are classified as having high or moderate levels of transmission, according to Richard Saunders, interim executive director of the Utah Department of Health.
Additionally, under the new state coronavirus guidelines, Saunders said informal social gatherings in high and moderate counties would be limited to 10 individuals or less.
Counties are classified based on three data points: case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilization.
“Data will be analyzed weekly, and counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what their data show,” said the state health department in a summary of the COVID-19 Transmission Index. “Changes for a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum, when thresholds are met.
“A transmission level (high, moderate, low) is determined if a county has two of the three metrics in the designated level of transmission,” the health department added.
Utah County is one of six counties currently classified as having a high transmission level. The other counties are Salt Lake, Wasatch, Juab, Cache and Garfield.
There are 15 counties classified as moderate, including Weber, Tooele, Summit and Box Elder. The eight counties with low levels of transmission include Rich, Emery, Beaver and Piute.
After Oct. 29, social gatherings in moderate counties will be limited to 25 people or fewer but can exceed that if all individuals wear masks.
As of Tuesday, Utah County had a 14-day case rate of 714.2 per 100,000 people and a seven-day average positivity rate of 17.9%, which are both above the 324 per 100,000 and 12.9% respective thresholds for a moderate classification.
The new restrictions and guidelines were put in place more than a month into a continuing surge in statewide coronavirus cases, which have hovered around 1,000 new daily cases for weeks.
“Unfortunately, over the last four weeks, we have seen our infection and case rates skyrocket to the highest they have ever been,” the governor said.
“And worst of all, our hospitals are getting overwhelmed, and our healthcare workers are getting stretched too thin to provide the best possible care,” Herbert added.
Saunders said a significant amount of spread over the past weeks has occurred through informal social gatherings, such as small gatherings between extended family members or college and high school students.
Saunders noted that there would be no criminal enforcement of the mask requirements and limits on social gatherings.
To learn more about the new COVID-19 Transmission Index, visit http://coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-health-guidance-levels/.