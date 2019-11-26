The Utah County Commission approved in its public meeting on Tuesday amendments to the county’s General Plan to comply with statewide requirements for moderate income housing.
Senate Bill 34, which passed in the 2019 legislative session, requires municipalities and counties to have a moderate income housing plan as part of their general plan and take active measures to provide affordable housing.
The aim of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Jacob Andergregg, R-Lehi, is to address the lack of affordable housing throughout the state, including in Utah Valley.
Cities and counties have until Dec. 1 to be in compliance with SB 34, according to Bryce Armstrong, associate director of Utah County Community Development.
Armstrong added that Utah County already has a moderate income housing plan as part of its General Plan.
“This is not a complete overhaul or re-do of our General Plan,” Armstrong told the commissioners. “This is just to go through the requirements of the bill and to make sure our moderate income housing plan is consistent with those revisions.”
The county’s housing plan defines moderate income households as those where residents earn less than $51,360 annually, which is 80% of the 2014 median income of households in Utah Valley, $64,200.
In an earlier meeting with Armstrong, Commissioner Tanner Ainge recommended three provisions to the county’s moderate income housing plan to comply with state requirements, Armstrong said.
First, Ainge recommended adding a policy that the residential development of areas of unincorporated Utah County should be consistent with the development standards of the municipality the unincorporated area lies within, which Armstrong called a “regional approach” to development in the county.
Ainge, who was not present in Tuesday’s meeting, also suggested amending the moderate income housing plan to include a strategy that encourages moderate income housing units built within incorporated municipalities to be near essential services, such as employment, transportation, education and health care.
Another suggestion Ainge had was to clarify in the plan that any rental units would qualify as moderate income housing by the county’s standards.
Commissioners Bill Lee and Nathan Ivie both said they supported these suggestions.
The county has made efforts in recent months to address the affordable housing shortage. In August, the county adopted a land use amendment to allow for accessory dwelling units and “accessory apartments” on properties.
In Tuesday’s meeting, Armstrong called accessory dwelling units “a very effective way for the county" to provide affordable housing while "still protecting the existing land use policies.”
“It’s always a challenge in the county … of trying to preserve open space and agricultural land,” Armstrong added.
Lee said that the commission would continue discussing land use changes in upcoming months.