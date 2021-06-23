The Utah County Commission passed a resolution on Wednesday temporarily banning fireworks and open flames — with exceptions for fires in approved fire pits and grills — in all county-operated parks.
Those parks are: Lincoln Beach Park, Benjamin Park, Spanish Fork River Park, Thanksgiving Point, Soldier Pass Shooting Range, Knolls, Canyon View Park, Nunns Park, Vivian Park, Bridal Veil Falls, Hobble Creek Trail, Lower Provo Trail, Skipper Bay Trail, Vineyard Beach and Trail, Jordan River Trail, Provo Canyon Trail and the Loch Lomond Trail.
The restrictions on fireworks and open flames at county parks, which went into effect immediately and expire in 30 days, come as Utah experiences extreme drought conditions and as officials brace for what they expect will be a devastating wildfire season.
During a commission meeting on Wednesday, Ben Stanley of the Utah County Attorney’s Office said the Utah County Public Works Department suggested last week “that given the extreme fire dangers and the drought conditions that we face in the county, it might be appropriate to prepare a resolution that would allow us to put a restriction or a ban on open flames and fireworks and things like that in our county parks.”
The resolution, which passed unanimously, prohibits the “setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using open fire” outside of approved fire pits and grills, as well as “discharging or using any kind of fireworks or other incendiary devices.”
It also prohibits smoking in county parks, “except within an enclosed vehicle, camp trailer, or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared to mineral soil.”
Lighting fireworks in a county park will result in a $1,000 fine, while using an open fire will result in a verbal warning, followed by a trespassing citation.
Those exempt from the restrictions include on-duty firefighters, persons with a permit or waiver issued by the county and “persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels.”
The initial resolution put forward during Wednesday’s meeting would have also prohibited fires in official pits and grills. Commissioners Bill Lee and Amelia Powers Gardner, however, both said they felt that would be going too far.
“I think that the danger that we have is a lot more on the fireworks side than we do on the developed fire rings,” Lee said.
Gardner added that “if the (U.S.) Forest Service and the state gets to the point that they don’t even feel comfortable with it in (official) fire pits, then I would agree with (prohibiting) that as well.”
“So I think the consistency matters,” Gardner said, noting that she wanted to avoid “confusion” from the public.
Commissioner Tom Sakievich, who had urged county officials to look at the issue, said he fully supported the restrictions “because of the unusual conditions that we live in.”
The commissioners said they will revisit the restrictions, and consider extending them, in 30 days.