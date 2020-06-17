The Utah County Commission voted Wednesday to distribute federal coronavirus-relief funding directly to cities within the county.
Of the $111 million in funding that was allotted to Utah County as part of the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in March, approximately $45 million will go to the county for virus-related expenditures while $45 million will be distributed to cities and towns based on population.
The remaining $20 million is carved out for economic relief for businesses and nonprofits. A yet-to-be-formed committee composed of six mayors and Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie will be responsible for authorizing how specifically the funding is used, according to Deputy Utah County Attorney Robert Moore.
The Utah County Council of Governments will select the mayors who will serve on the committee.
The commission originally considered giving cities their portion of funds on a reimbursement basis but changed course following a meeting with the mayors of various cities on June 4.
A week before, the mayors of 17 cities wrote a letter asking the commission to “step aside and allow the desire of federal and state leaders to see this money flow into our hands be fulfilled.”
Commissioner Tanner Ainge told the Daily Herald on June 10 that the cities would have to sign an indemnity agreement removing liability from the county for any funds misused by the city in order to receive the funding. Cities that didn’t sign the agreement would be reimbursed for COVID-19-related expenses.
The commission voted Wednesday to distribute CARES Act funding to 23 jurisdictions throughout the county. Those jurisdictions include Provo, Orem, Vineyard, Lehi, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Spanish Fork, Santaquin, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain.
Provo and Orem, which respectively make up 18.5% and 15.3% of Utah County’s total population, will receive the largest dollar amounts in federal funding: $8.5 million and $7 million, according to a spreadsheet presented in Wednesday’s public meeting.
The next largest amounts will go to Lehi, $5.1 million, Spanish Fork, $3 million and Pleasant Grove, $2.7 million.
Goshen, Cedar Fort and Fairfield, which all have populations of less than 1,000, will receive the smallest amounts: $64,431, $25,716 and $8,336, respectively.
Commissioner Bill Lee said he was anxious to reach an agreement regarding how the funds would be distributed and believed the county and cities had done so.
“From what I’ve heard from the mayors, they’re pretty much all on board with what we’re trying to do and trying to work this out,” said Lee.
The commission made a few modifications to the interlocal cooperation agreement it voted on Wednesday, including adding a line to the agreement clarifying that cities would not be responsible for funds misused by the county or other cities.
“It’s assumed on my part (that they wouldn’t be responsible), but I’m happy to put that in writing just so it’s perfectly clear,” Ivie said about the change.
The agreement doesn’t clarify which entities would be responsible for any misuse of the $20 million set aside for economic relief since the committee that oversees those funds has yet to be formed, said Moore of the Utah County Attorney’s Office, who drafted the agreement.
“Because that has not been determined yet,” Moore said.