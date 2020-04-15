The Utah County Commission approved on Wednesday a resolution to move money from the county’s restricted account in order to fund remodeling for the lower level of the Utah County Administration Building.
The resolution states that $70,000 will be moved from the county’s restricted account for the purpose of “Building Remodel.”
During a Commission meeting on Wednesday, Danene Jackson, a financial officer with the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office, said the resolution is for “transferring funds between departments for the purpose of remodeling the lower levels for the Extension and Records Management groups.”
Extension refers to the Utah County Extension Services, a partnership between the county and Utah State University to provide education opportunities for residents.
In December, the Commission voted to decrease the Extension budget by $118,363 for the new year, which amounted to a 23.3% decrease. The Records Management budget decreased by $21,481, a roughly 5% decrease.
In Wednesday’s Commission meeting, which all three commissioners participated in by phone, Commissioner Bill Lee said when county departments need to remodel, “the departments put that in their budgets for the year ... and if they want to do something midyear, we’ve typically asked them to find that money within their budgets.”
“This one is one in which we’re transferring money out of the restricted account, and the restricted account in this case is subject to the county,” Lee said. “That’s the reason why we have to have this resolution.”
Lee added that after the county had gone through its budgeting process, there was “a transfer of duties and obligations when it came to the Record’s Management area into the Clerk/Auditor’s Office.”
“And so there was some ambiguity that was going on at the same time there,” Lee said, noting that he supported the transfer in order to fund the building remodeling.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge said making adjustments to the County Administration Building has been on the county’s list of priorities for a while.
“We’ve been working for quite some time to free up some openings in our building, which last year felt like (it was at) overcapacity,” Ainge said. “This year, with social distancing, it’s not feeling that way at the moment.”
According to Ainge, the remodeling was prompted in part by Extension Services moving out of the County Administration Building. The Utah State University directory currently lists the Extension Utah County office as being located in Orem.
“I think this is a unique opportunity, with the Extension having moved out, to get this remodel taken care of and build a better capacity in our existing building,” Ainge said. “I think it makes sense all around. And so I do support this.”
The Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to transfer funds from the county’s restricted account in order to pay for the building remodeling.
In August, a firm contracted to prepare a facilities master plan for Utah County said the County Administration Building was “space constrained” and insufficiently organized.
“I think everybody who works within your buildings knows it’s really hard to find room for new functions or new needs,” Christine Richman of GSBS Architects told the Commission.