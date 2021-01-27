The Utah County Commission voted 2-1 Wednesday to modify the Utah County Sheriff’s Office staffing plan by removing one position and replacing it with a similar position that includes increased responsibilities.
The change removes a “Pay to Stay” position — a sheriff’s office employee that oversees payments made by inmates for each day spent at the Utah County Jail — and replaces it with a full-time career service accounting position.
“And what we are doing is adding really more work to that person, or to that position, and we’re making it an accountant position that can assist… with our day-to-day needs and do the Pay to Stay,” Undersheriff Shaun Bufton told the commission during a public meeting on Wednesday.
Bufton added the new position will require “more education and work experience."
“So, we’re pushing more work on this position, but it’s not an extra position,” the undersheriff said.
Commissioner Bill Lee said he supported the staffing plan change for the sheriff’s office and the idea of “more responsibility in the sheriff’s department when it comes to helping with some of the budgeting concerns and the workload that was there.”
But, Commissioner Tanner Ainge said he had some “hesitancy toward approving a position like this,” noting that the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office had indicated it would assist the sheriff’s office with its accounting needs.
“Just in the past month, we have added three additional resources to the accounting and finance team in the clerk/auditor’s office,” Ainge said. “So, I’m really excited about that, and I just think, on the heels of that, that team is prepared to support the sheriff’s department more than they’ve been supported in the past. So, I don’t totally understand the need for this.”
Deputy Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels said the clerk/auditor’s office could help the sheriff’s office “at a high level” with budgeting and performance assessments, but added “they definitely need the financial support” that would be provided with the adjusted position.
Daniels said he believed the size of the sheriff’s office budget justified the request for the new position.
“It’s easily half of the general fund,” he said. “And so, it makes sense that they need the bandwidth and support in that department to manage the day-to-day financial activities and accounting.”
Daniels added the sheriff’s office historically had two senior finance positions, one of which was eliminated.
"I think there’s still an argument there that they still need an additional finance position,” Daniels said. “But, I think that this characterization of this position does fix some of the challenges they have.”
Commissioners Bill Lee and Tom Sakievich voted in favor of the sheriff's office staffing plan change while Ainge voted against it.