The Utah County Commission approved using federal grant money provided to the county through the CARES Act to fund a handful of temporary positions in the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office and Information Systems department during its Wednesday meeting.
According to Commissioner Tanner Ainge, Utah County received federal funding “to deal with COVID-(19)-related expenses that the county is experiencing” and ensure that county departments are equipped to work remotely and able to deal with surges in demand for online services.
“There are a number of positions that need to be addressed so that we have better IT systems and remote capabilities during this time ... to serve our residents via the website rather than having them come in,” Ainge said during Wednesday’s meeting.
According to Deputy Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels, the U.S. Treasury Department allocated $111 million to Utah County for COVID-19-related responses and needs.
The commission approved adding six full-time, grant-funded Information Systems department positions to the county’s staffing plan, including five programmer III positions and a network administrator position. In addition, the commission approved adding five “time-limited programmer I positions.”
Information Systems Director Patrick Wawro said the grant-funded positions would be used to help county employees “work more effectively and securely remotely,” adding that only about 15% of county employees are working from the office during this stage of the pandemic.
“And we still have county functions that are mandated that we need to do,” said Wawro.
Wawro said he didn’t know how long county employees would be primarily working from home, but that he anticipated it would be awhile.
“We don’t know when this is going to end,” he said. “We expect, like everyone else, to sort of ebb and flow a bit, but we expect this to be a new reality for some time.”
The commission also approved five full-time, grant-funded positions in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office’s Budget and Finance division, including budget manager, internal auditor and deputy clerk positions and two accounting technician positions.
Additionally, the three commissioners approved eight “time limited positions” in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, including a tax administration clerk position, three senior data entry clerk positions and four regular data entry clerk positions.
Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner said the county’s finance division is working at capacity and that the new positions would help balance out workloads.
“We don’t have any bandwidth in our finance division,” Gardner said. “We don’t have excess people, we don’t have extra positions. We don’t have any bandwidth from running the county as is.”
Gardner said the new positions would help the county handle surges in demand for online services during the pandemic. In particular, the Clerk/Auditor said applications for marriage licenses, which Utahns can apply for online through the county, have skyrocketed.
“When you’re the only county in a five-state area that can issue marriage licenses, you tend to have an uptick,” said Gardner. “And we have had a 160% ... uptick since COVID(-19) started.”
Gardner told the commissioners that the Clerk/Auditor’s Office would need additional resources and “physical infrastructure” to prepare for June’s primary election.
“Currently, the way we process ballots is we take 40 people and we shove them into a small room,” she said. “We put up eight tables, we stick five to six people to a table, (and) that’s not (a) 6-foot distance. So we’re going to need more space.”
According to Gardner, the temporary positions will be in place until the pandemic passes.
“We all know that these positions will go away when the situation goes away,” Gardner said. “But in the meantime, I don’t think we’re going to have a hard time filling these positions, because we have really good, amazing, hardworking people in our communities who have lost their jobs because of the situation, and this gives us the opportunity to give them a job that has health insurance that will get them through until the economy can recover. So I think it’s a win-win.”
Commissioner Bill Lee said he talked to the U.S. Department of Treasury and verified that the federal funding, which can only go toward coronavirus-related expenses, could be used to fund the temporary county employee positions.