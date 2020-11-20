Utah County officials are considering a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls and will discuss the easement, along with other proposals for the county-owned property, during a public hearing on Dec. 9.
Utah Code defines a conservation easement as a formal agreement by the owner of a property to use the property “for the purpose of preserving and maintaining land or water areas predominantly in a natural, scenic, or open condition, or for recreational, agricultural, cultural, wildlife habitat or other use or condition consistent with the protection of open land.”
Utah County purchased Bridal Veil Falls, a waterfall located up Provo Canyon and a top attraction in Utah Valley, for $2.4 million from a private owner in July 2015. In the years since then, county officials have discussed whether the waterfall would be better managed by the county or a private owner.
In Oct. 2018, the Utah County Commission unanimously rejected two proposals to resurrect a tram at Bridal Veil Falls that operated from 1961 to 1996.
A year later, the commission approved a concept plan put together by the Utah County Public Works Department to improve trails and public restrooms and increase safety measures around the waterfall.
During Wednesday's commission meeting, Commissioner Nathan Ivie, who placed the conservation easement item on the meeting's agenda, said he had discussed the proposal with a group of individuals in Utah County who work on open space preservation.
“They contacted me about the possibility of putting a conservation easement on the Bridal Veil Falls areas,” Ivie told his colleagues.
“And today’s actions would simply set a public hearing, so the public would have an opportunity to (give) input on whether or not they would like to see this area of the county moved into a conservation,” he added.
Lee said he was troubled that Ivie wanted to have a public hearing before having closed conversations with other officials and entities about potential uses of the Bridal Veil Falls property.
“I’ve been looking at trying to find ways to do that (preserve Bridal Veil Falls) over the years that I’ve been in office, and so this is not new,” said Lee, noting that he has had discussions with Provo officials about the property. “But this being thrown on there is a little disturbing to me. I’m not adversed to a public hearing, but I think it’s premature until we go through a process a little bit more deeper and have some more conversations.”
“I believe this is the (right) process,” Ivie responded. “I believe this is a publicly held piece of property, and the public has an opportunity as we make a decision to come forward.”
According to Utah County Deputy Attorney Robert Moore, officials cannot discuss the sale or disposal of county property in a closed meeting unless the property has already been declared surplus, which Bridal Veil Falls has not been.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge asked whether Ivie’s proposal to have a public hearing on the conservation easement could be broadened “so that any interested party that ... (has) a vision or a plan for these parcels can be a part of that public hearing, and it allows us full flexibility to take action afterwards.”
Moore said it could be broadened, adding, “I think the reason why it was written the way it is was not to cause alarm to the citizens of Utah County thinking that the county is selling Bridal Veil Falls.”
The commission voted unanimously to hold the Dec. 9 public hearing, where the public is invited to provide input on the conservation easement “or other potential uses” of Bridal Veil Falls.