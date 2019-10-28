A remote privately-owned road in Hobble Creek Canyon may be taken over by the county after residents voiced concerns over canyon congestion and a lack of escape routes in case of floods or fires.
Springville resident Vicky Curtis, who lives near Hobble Creek Golf Course, spoke at an Oct. 22 Utah County Commission meeting about issues that she sees as threatening the “safety and welfare of many Utah County residents.”
One of Curtis’ worries is that Hobble Creek Canyon Road is not equipped to handle the amount of traffic that goes through it: golfers, bikers, joggers, marathon runners and residents riding ATVs.
“The traffic in the canyon has become incredibly busy,” Curtis said in an interview.
Curtis brought up the 2018 lightning-caused Pole Creek Fire, which resulted in areas of Hobble Creek Canyon being placed under mandatory evacuation status. Fires are a particular danger for Hobble Creek Canyon residents due to a lack of evacuation routes, fire-prone vegetation and the canyon's distance from emergency services.
“There’s only one way up the canyon, one way out of the canyon,” said Curtis.
Commissioner Bill Lee suggested the county take control of Whittemore Road, which is currently owned and maintained by the gated Cottages community, to allow for public access and to provide residents with an emergency route out of the canyon.
Utah County Public Works director Richard Nielson said the road would be eligible to be brought before the county to be approved as a public road if it received additional paving and had a turnaround added.
Lee clarified that the gate leading up to The Cottages would remain privately owned.
Curtis called the suggestion to place Whittemore Road under public control a “good ending” to the commission meeting’s work session.