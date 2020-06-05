The Utah County Commission voted Wednesday to cut the commission’s budget in order to make up for anticipated declines in sales tax revenue, marking the first approved county budget cut in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the local economy.
Discussions about cutting the commission’s budget, which is $1.1 million for the current fiscal year, began on May 27 when Ivie proposed the idea while the county waits for sales tax projections to come in.
“I felt it would be prudent for us to start to have some preliminary discussion on where we’re going to need to make cuts within the county budget to ensure that our county budget stays balanced throughout the course of this year and that we can continue to meet the need of the citizens in delivering the essential services that are appropriate,” Ivie said on May 27. “As always, I like to look to myself first in the areas that we can create savings.”
Ivie said he was able to identify about $115,00 in line-item cuts to the commission’s 2020 budget, including cutting the commission’s travel budget and cellphone allowance, as well as the annual State of the County awards ceremony.
The commission approved the proposed cuts without discussion during its public meeting on Wednesday, reducing the commission’s budget for this fiscal year by more than 10%.
“Thankful for my fellow commissioners approving my proposal to reduce the commissioners budget by over 10% today,” Ivie tweeted Wednesday. “First step of tightening the belt from COVID shortfall.”
The commission’s original 2020 budget, which was approved on Dec. 17, included $858,291 for personnel, $198,785 for materials, supplies and services and $81,291 in “charges from internal service funds.”
The commission’s budget decreased by $24,418 between 2019 and 2020, according to this year’s finalized budget.
Ivie said on May 27 that the next step in addressing COVID-19 shortfalls would be to have other county departments go through a similar process of walking through their budgets and identifying line-item cuts, as opposed to being asked by the commission to make a certain percentage of cuts.
The Utah County Commission is not the only entity looking for ways to cut government spending to compensate for the economic hit taken by the state during the pandemic.
Eight legislative appropriations subcommittees met last week to make recommendations for adjusting their base budgets by 2%, 5% or 10% by cutting government services ranging from public education to social services to law enforcement and criminal justice.
The recommended cuts will ultimately be approved by the Executive Appropriations Committee.
Andrea Wilko, a state fiscal analyst with the Office of the Legislative Fiscal Analyst, told state lawmakers on May 13 that the office projected state revenues could be down $200 million for the current fiscal year.
“In a less optimistic scenario, they could be down by as much as $600 million,” Wilko told the Executive Appropriations Committee.
For the 2021 fiscal year, Wilko said that, “optimistically, we think revenues could be down by about $600 million, and less optimistically down about $1.3 billion.”
A summary of a “Utah budget stress test” presented to the appropriations committee stated that Utah has about $5.4 billion in five-year reserves “that the State could utilize to account for unforeseen expenditures and revenue losses,” including $1.7 billion that is classified as “easy” for lawmakers to access.
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, acknowledged the need to cut the state’s budget and the impact it would have on Utahns in a series of tweets on May 29.
“Just as Utah families have tightened their belts in recent weeks, so must we as a state,” Wilson said.