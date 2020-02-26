The Utah County Commission passed a resolution on Wednesday declaring the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary” where “the constitutionally protected individuals rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms … are supported.”
The resolution states that public funds of the county “shall not be used to unlawfully restrict the individual rights of the citizens of Utah County to keep and bear arms as recognized in the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Utah.”
Additionally, the resolution declares the county’s “opposition to unconstitutional restrictions on the right to bear arms” and states that the commission “intends to oppose … any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights.”
Commissioner Nathan Ivie, who proposed the resolution after conversations with Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith said he was inspired to do so by “cultural shifts” in the country and gun control measures passed throughout the country that he believes lead “us down a slippery slope.”
“And that cultural shift has been to look to government to keep us safe, to look outside of our own capacities, and in so doing to rob honest, good, reputable people of their rights,” said Ivie. “I think it’s time that we take a stand in this county.”
Ivie talked about his ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary War and “a heritage of protecting individual liberties” that exists in the U.S.
“And that’s not just because I’m a hunter,” he said. “It’s because I’m a father and someone who believes that we have to protect ourselves.”
All three commissioners voted in favor of adopting the resolution and said they greeted the chance to affirm their support for the right to bear arms.
“To me, the Second Amendment helps to keep us free from the oppressors that are around us and even the oppressors that possibly could be among us,” Commissioner Bill Lee said.
Lee acknowledged that the resolution would have no legal bearing or impact on how gun laws are enforced in the county.
“It is a resolution,” said Lee. “Which is words, (so) there’s really no teeth.”
Still, Lee praised Ivies efforts to put in “at least directional stuff” that makes it clear the county supports gun rights.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge said he viewed the resolution “as a political statement” since gun rights are not something the county government has any authority over.
“I personally have never put a resolution like this on the agenda, and I don’t intend to ever do so,” Ainge said.
But Ainge added that he still welcomed the opportunity to voice support for gun rights and shared a story of trying to move to Chicago, Illinois, as a gun owner. Upon reviewing the local ordinances, Ainge discovered “there was no legal way for me to transport my handgun into the city of Chicago,” adding that this was an example of the government unnecessarily restricting gun rights.
“So I think this (resolution) is important,” said Ainge. “There are situations where these rights are being infringed, and we have to stand up and support the Constitution.”
Shawn Loree, of Elk Ridge, attended Wednesday’s commission meeting and spoke in favor of the resolution.
Loree said he moved to Utah County over a decade ago “having escaped the California restrictions on firearms” and didn’t want to see Utah follow down that path.
The Elk Ridge resident said the presence of guns helps deter crimes and that mass shootings could be prevented if more residents were armed.
“Guns save lives. It is proven over and over again in our society,” Loree said. “So we need to see more of that (gun ownership) and less infringement on that so that we can all be healthy and happy together.”
Others, like the Utah chapter of March for Our Lives, a group founded after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, say gun restrictions help keep firearms out of the wrong hands and are necessary for keeping Americans safe.
Specifically, March for Our Lives Utah supports a ban on military grade assault-style weapons, an expansion of background checks for purchasing firearms, and the implementation of waiting periods between the purchase and pick-up of guns, according to its mission statement.
Ainge pointed out that the resolution only opposes unconstitutional restrictions on gun rights and therefore “doesn’t necessarily oppose all forms of regulation.”