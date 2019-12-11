After a nearly 5-hour public meeting, the Utah County Commission voted to delay finalizing the 2020 budget and making a decision regarding a potential property tax increase.
Commissioner Bill Lee made the motion to continue the decision until the county’s next public meeting on Dec. 17.
“I think it would give us an opportunity to have dialogue,” said Lee.
Following around a half hour of discussion on various departmental cuts and expenditures, Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie said they would agree to delay the decision a week.
Currently, the average homeowner pays about $123 in property taxes annually. Without a property tax increase, the county’s 2020 budget would be out of balance by $10.5 million, not including funding requests from various county departments.
The meeting began with a presentation by Utah County Deputy Clerk Josh Daniels, who walked through the Truth In Taxation process that went into effect in 1986. Daniels said this process limits the ability of local governments to raise taxes.
As property values increase, the relative rate of taxes homeowners pay goes down, meaning homeowners pay the same dollar amount every year regardless of the value of their home, Daniels said.
Because of the Truth In Taxation process, Utah County’s property tax rate went from 0.087% in 2015 to 0.067% in 2019, according to Daniels. Additionally, the average person in Utah County pays less in to the county in property taxes than they did 30 years ago, according to Daniels.
Ivie said he proposed freezing the tax rate last year but that the commission voted against doing so.
The commission agreed to cut funding to the Miss Utah County Pageant, said Ivie, as well as other “nonessential services” like the county fair, the funding for which is being phased out.
“We scrubbed those things, and we’re still short,” said Ivie.
Ainge said the county is short on capital projects funding, reserve funds and departmental requests. He proposed funding $2.4 million in departmental requests, as well as another $2.5 million in an account that could be distributed to county agencies.
Ainge said Lee was against a property tax increase of any kind.
“That’s 100% correct,” said Lee. “When it comes to raising taxes, my default answer is always no,” said Lee, who later indicated that he would be willing to compromise on an increase of some kind.
More than 120 people signed up to speak during the public comment portion of Wednesday night’s meeting. Nearly every person who spoke was against raising property taxes.
Some said they were on a fixed income and wouldn’t be able to afford an increase of any kind. Others said raising taxes would drive people out of the county and be damaging in the long run. One man urged the commissioners to hold off on a vote and put the increase on a ballot for voters to decide.
Brad Wall of Provo said that he wondered how many county employees drive nicer cars than the people speaking against the tax increase.
Many said that they wouldn’t vote to re-elect any commissioner who approved a property tax increase.
One woman asked Ivie what “essential services” a property tax increase would go towards. Ivie responded that the money would go towards the attorney’s office, sheriff’s office and towards making elections more safe and secure.
Rusty Cannon, vice president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, a fiscally conservative organization that issued a statement supporting a property tax increase, spoke in Wednesday’s meeting. He said the commission’s consideration of a tax increase had been “thoughtful, deep and long” and thanked them for it.
Ainge called the meeting’s format “frustrating” because it didn’t give the commission an opportunity to clarify misunderstandings or engage in a back-in-forth dialogue.
On Tuesday, Ainge replaced Lee as chair after Ainge and Ivie voiced concerns with how Lee has dealt with the budget process. Typically, a new commission chair is appointed at the beginning of the year.