The Utah County Commission voted on Wednesday to delay approving a multi-year capital improvement plan and said the committee in charge of the plan had “not even been able to complete their work.”
The Utah County Capital Improvement Plan for 2021-2023, which was put together by the Utah County Capital Improvement Plan Committee, includes a number of road improvement projects, including $300,000 to mill and repave the Jordan River Trail, $550,000 to repave South Fork Road in Provo Canyon and $2.1 million for stormwater upgrades.
It also includes $2 million for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office to build a classroom at a gun range, $660,000 for a “Wildland Fire Building,” $750,000 for evidence and records storage and $300,000 for a bomb robot.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office requested funding for a plane, which would cost the county $150,000 in 2021 and a projected $500,000 in 2026.
Commissioner Bill Lee said he was “not comfortable moving forward” with a number of the proposed capital improvement projects, including the plane and gun range classroom.
“I just think that it’s important to have some discussion on some of the areas,” Lee said during Wednesday’s public meeting. “As I went down through and looked at some of the items on here, there are a few of them that I’m not comfortable with leaving on this program right now, unless we have some more information with them.”
“I have several of my own questions,” Commissioner Tanner Ainge said. “I think that the sense is that some of the comments that we’ve all had in our individual meetings have not had a chance to make it through this. And members of the committee have not even been able to complete their work.”
During a county commission work session on Aug. 19, Lee asked that the capital improvement committee put together “an overall plan” so that the commission “could know and identify our roads all the way across the county” and get a better sense for where improvements were needed.
Utah County Budget Manager Rudy Livingston responded that the committee would be putting together a comprehensive document detailing “a long-term plan for Utah County.”
“So as we go forward we’re going to be fleshing some of this stuff out and making some adjustments to get this to truly reflect what the capital needs are going to be,” Livingston said in the August work session.
Ainge said on Wednesday that he thought the committee needed to vet and review each of the proposed projects before the commission could vote on the plan.
“I don’t think this is ready,” said Ainge. “And I don’t think we’re going to be able to kind of get it ready through conversation right now in the next 15 or 20 minutes of discussion. So I think this needs to be held for yet another meeting and we can make more progress prior to that.”
The commission voted unanimously to postpone a decision on the capital improvement plan and will discuss it further during a Sept. 30 work session.
Livingston said the committee would vet the projects “more fully” and would have a revised plan put together before the next work session.
“We do need to have a good document,” he said. “I would say that we’ve made huge progress from where we were a year ago. But we’re not where we ultimately want to be. And even for this year, we can certainly make some improvements.”