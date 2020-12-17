The Utah County Commission, on Wednesday, discussed adjusting the pay of elected county officials over the next few years, including reducing the commissioner salary by more than a third.
A proposal discussed Wednesday, put forward for discussion by Commissioner Tanner Ainge, would reduce the salary for the three commissioners, which was $111,039 in 2020, to $78,500.
The proposal lists three ways this could happen: an “immediate change” that goes into effect in 2021, an “immediate transition” that reduces the commissioner salary to $99,000 in 2021 and $78,500 in 2022, or a “gradual transition” that reduces the salary to $99,000 in 2022 and $78,500 in 2023.
During Wednesday’s Utah County Commission meeting, Ainge also suggested adjusting the salaries for elected county positions that are up for re-election in 2022, including increasing the Utah County Attorney salary from $143,314 to $152,000, the Utah County Sheriff salary from $113,638 to $126,000 and increasing the Utah County Clerk/Auditor salary from $111,039 to $124,000.
“So, as they gear up for 2022, this puts people on notice who might run for those offices,” Ainge said.
Ainge said he believed reducing the commissioner salary would lead to “a better pool of candidates,” adding that “this shouldn’t be a long-term career” and pointing out that mayors and city council members throughout the county serve part-time.
“I think it’s incredible the caliber of people who are willing to step up,” he said. “We have business owners, engineers, full-time parents, health care workers, law enforcement personnel serving as mayors.”
Ainge noted Commissioner Bill Lee supported a pay reduction for commissioners as part of a failed petition effort to transform Utah County’s three-member, full-time commission to a five-member, part-time commission.
“This is a point that I’ve heard made publicly by all three of the commissioners,” Ainge said.
The idea that a three-quarter-time or part-time opportunity could lead to “different types of candidates than we’ve had in the past be(ing) willing to step up and serve,” he continued.
But Lee said Ainge was comparing “apples and oranges,” and the salary reduction proposal was “not based on any data or reality,” pointing out that Ralf Barnes, director of the Utah County Office of Human Resource Management, recommended increasing the commissioner salaries.
“It really looks like a certain political vendetta (more) than it does look like something done with reason behind it,” Lee said about the proposal.
Barnes told the commissioners he completed an analysis of public official salaries across the state and found that the salaries of elected officials in Utah County “have significantly fallen behind what other counties are doing.”
“Long story short, you’re pretty much the bottom right now,” Barnes said.
If there were an expectation that the commission position would be a three-quarter-time position, a salary reduction could make sense, Barnes said. But, if it remained a full-time position, Barnes recommended a salary increase.
The discussion took place just weeks after Utah County voters shot down Proposition 9, a ballot initiative that would have transformed the commission to a five-member, part-time council and full-time county mayor.
The commission voted unanimously to continue the discussion about salaries of elected officials at a later date.