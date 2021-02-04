The Utah County Commission considered whether the county should have a separate clerk and auditor during a discussion Wednesday about potentially dividing the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office into two separate departments with their own staffs and duties.
Commissioner Tom Sakievich brought the question forward as a work session item to “at least begin the dialogue, to start considering what should be the next steps and when” for potentially dividing the consolidated clerk/auditor’s office.
“And that was what this was all about,” Sakievich said. “To find out, as an initial discussion, what should we look toward.”
Nearly three-quarters of counties in Utah, 21 of 29, have combined clerk and auditor departments, according to a presentation by Utah County Human Resources Director Ralf Barnes.
Eight counties — including Salt Lake, Sanpete, Tooele, Box Elder, Iron, Summit, Millard and Daggett counties — have separate clerk and auditor positions, which are elected positions.
“The correlation between office and county size, and workload and pay is weak,” Barnes said. “There is some correlation, but it’s not strong.”
“It’s surprising to me that there is no correlation,” Commissioner Bill Lee said. “Because you have the smallest county (by population) in the state (Daggett County) that has them separated, and the largest county in the state (Salt Lake County) that has them separated. And then, it’s just hit and miss as you go down through.”
Barnes noted the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office is a “busy” department with “a lot of functions happening,” adding that “it’s large enough that, if that’s the reason why to split it, that might be a valuable argument.”
According to Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner, separating the two offices would cost the county somewhere between $600,000 and $1 million annually, including salary and benefits for chief deputy, assistant, office specialist and public service staff positions within the new department.
But, “if it brings more efficiency … to the county, (it) could be worth it,” Gardner added. “If that means that we get a lot more efficiency out of this.”
Gardner recommended that county officials “set a glide path” for eventually separating the clerk/auditor’s office as Utah County continues to be one of the fastest growing places in the U.S.
“To think that 10 years from now we should continue to have this office combined, I could see that getting more and more difficult as our county grows,” she said.
But Gardner did not recommend a rapid transition, which she said “might be a heavy lift” for her staff and “would add almost $1 million to our budget that right now isn’t necessary.”
Lee said he believed there could be some advantages to separating the office, including that the auditor’s office would be an independent entity and therefore would help avoid any perceived conflicts when auditing the county.
“I’m not a fan of growing government, I don’t want to be on that side of it,” Lee said. “But, I am a fan of being transparent and responsible and making sure that the public sees what’s going on in government.”
Commissioner Tanner Ainge said the price tag for separating the clerk/auditor’s office is “probably all that I need to see” to know that he would hesitate supporting a separation.
“I would be asking the question of ‘Can we combine another position?’ rather than ‘Do we want to separate any position?” Ainge said, adding that Gardner is “one of the most innovative elected officials and leaders that we have in the county and has spent the last two years turning around this department.”
“As (the saying) kind of goes, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’” he continued. “If it’s recently been fixed, don’t try to break it.”