The Utah County Commission formally rescinded a controversial budget staff change on Wednesday after the move was criticized by various state and county officials.
The change, which the commission approved 2-0 during a public meeting on March 31, moved budget staff from under the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office to under the commission. The commission also designated Utah County Budget Manager Rudy Livingston as the Utah County Budget Officer, a position to be overseen by the commission.
Critics of the staff change, who say it erodes the separation of powers in Utah County government, include Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner, State Auditor John Dougall, multiple state lawmakers and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who called it an “insane” move that “should be extremely concerning to everyone.”
After meeting with Dougall, Republican Provo Sen. Curt Bramble and other officials on Friday, Commissioner Bill Lee announced that he would be placing an item on Wednesday’s meeting agenda “to put a pause on the actions that we took last Wednesday.”
“After careful consideration and deliberation with legislators, I support indefinitely pausing the action taken … regarding the budget office, and I have placed an item on next week’s Commission meeting agenda that will do just that,” the commissioner said on Friday.
During Wednesday’s commission meeting, the two commissioners voted 2-0 to approve rescinding the budget staff change with little discussion.
Commissioner Tom Sakievich said they are rescinding the staff change “to allow for a pause and to allow additional discussions from stakeholders who have expressed both positive and negative insights on those proposals, those resolutions.”
Lee, who participated in the meeting electronically, did not make any comment on the resolution to rescind the staff change.
The resolution adopted on Wednesday states that the commission “desires to further deliberate, study, and receive input regarding proper designation of the Utah County Budget Officer.”
Lee and Sakievich initially approved the change after complaining about a breakdown of communication between the commission and budget staff — a breakdown that Gardner and Livingston say doesn’t exist — as they look to amend the county’s 2021 budget and roll back a 2019 property tax increase.
“After the discussions I have had over the past couple of days, I now feel confident that the Utah County Commission will receive full and impartial budget information we need as we seek to responsibly reduce the massive property tax increase of 2019,” Lee said on Friday. “I look forward to working with the budget office in achieving that goal.”
The commission will hold a public hearing on April 21 at 3 p.m. “to consider amending the 2021 budgets in the County’s general fund and various other budgetary funds; to consider reducing the budget appropriations of county departments; and to consider transferring unencumbered or unexpected appropriation balances from one department in a fund to another department in the same fund.”