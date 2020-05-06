The Utah County Commission voted on Wednesday to cancel this year’s Utah County Fair and postpone the event until August 2021 due to significant losses in tourism and restaurant tax revenue experienced by the county as a result of COVID-19 closures and restrictions.
The county relies on two forms of tax revenue -- the Tourism, Recreation, Cultural and Convention (TRCC) tax fund collected from money spent at restaurants and the Transient Room Tax (TRT) that is paid on hotel stays in the county -- to fund recreational activities like the annual County Fair.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge said on Wednesday that the county’s tourism and restaurant tax revenue has drastically dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic since practically nobody is visiting the county and restaurants have had to cut back services.
“I think the general public is pretty well aware of the challenges of planning a large-scale event during this time with COVID-19,” Ainge said. “One thing that folks may not be aware of is (that) this funding source for these events … comes from (the) restaurant tax and hotel tax. And we have seen those revenues completely disappear.”
Typically, Utah County has enough TRCC and TRT funds to make bond payments on the Utah County Convention Center and Thanksgiving Point “and then have plenty left over to fund some of our other cultural events and tourism promotion events in the county,” according to Ainge.
“This year, at the rate that revenue has dropped off, with our restaurant and hotel communities suffering so much, it may barely even cover the bond payment on the convention center,” he said. “So this has been the account that has been hit the hardest.”
Commissioner Bill Lee said he supported postponing the Utah County Fair until 2021 “with a caveat that, if things change and we can do something simple during that week (of August), it might happen.”
“And if it’s at all possible to have anything scaled down, even if it’s just for the youth or some of those that participate there, ... I would hope that we would at least reconsider that,” Lee said.
In addition to lacking tourism and restaurant tax revenue, Lee said the county hadn't made the necessary arrangements for this year’s fair to take place.
“Fairs don’t just pop up overnight,” said Lee. “They take usually years and you have contracts and everything in place, which we don’t have. We have so much uncertainty; it’s unreal.”
The Commission voted unanimously to postpone the Utah County Fair until next year. Also during Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners delayed a vote on funding for the America’s Freedom Festival’s July 4th fireworks show.
America’s Freedom Festival leadership announced on Tuesday that the majority of its summer celebrations, including the Stadium of Fire, would be postponed until 2021 but that a free July 4th fireworks show was still on the table.
“What we’re looking at is actually putting together a larger than normal firework show for the 4th of July that we can have here in this area so people from all around north and south in the county can see it,” Jim Evans, executive director of the Freedom Festival, told the commissioners on Wednesday.
Evans said the initial cost projection for the ramped up fireworks show is between $125,000 and $150,000 -- more than the typical cost of $113,000 -- and requested that the county contribute $25,000.
“It’ll cost a little more for the fireworks this year than in the past years because we’re going to have it in a location where we can actually literally go with larger shells (and) send fireworks up higher so more people can see it from their yards and not all have to congregate at the location,” said Evans.
The commissioners expressed support for funding the fireworks show but said its contract with the Freedom Festival needed to be revised since the county was no longer considering funding other events, like the Freedom Festival Awards Gala.
“I think there’s general, at least from my perspective, support for trying to be supportive in some capacity," Commissioner Nathan Ivie said. “Because I think it’s critical that we have some type of event or celebration for our own wellbeing.”
Ainge said the Commission would consider a new Freedom Festival funding proposal at its next public meeting.