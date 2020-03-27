The Utah County Commission voted Wednesday to postpone the decision of whether to fund America’s Freedom Festival summer events over concerns that the events could be canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Every year, the Provo-based Freedom Festival holds a number of patriotism-themed events throughout the city, including the Stadium of Fire at Brigham Young University’s LaVell Edwards Stadium and the Grand Parade in downtown Provo on the Fourth of July.
The nonprofit relies on funding from the county to hold some of these events, as well as property owned by the county such as the lawns outside the County Administration Building and Historic County Courthouse.
Paul Warner, who retired as the Freedom Festival’s executive director in January 2019, requested on Wednesday that the commission approve a contract to pay the nonprofit $113,000 “as a sponsor of the Festival’s Freedom Awards Gala and as a co-sponsor of the Colonial Heritage Festival event … and as consideration for the tourism promotion benefits provided to the County by the Festival,” as stated in the contract.
Half of the money would be paid up front and the other half would be paid once the Freedom Festival events take place.
The contract states that the county “shall have no obligation to provide the payment or the in-kind contributions in the events that the 2020 Freedom Festival is canceled or restricted in size, events, or scope," adding that "any payments made by (the) County shall be immediately refunded by (the) Festival.”
“We think that’d work really well,” Warner said of the contract. “As you know, we are pondering some of the events just because of the current virus problem, but we are hopeful that we can pull off quite a few of the events depending on what happens in the next little while.”
Commissioner Tanner Ainge questioned whether it would be a good idea for the county to “pay half up front while the event is still in limbo.”
“I’m supportive of the festival,” said Ainge. “This contract is what we’ve been doing every year. But I think we need to know that it’s going to happen (before approving funding).”
Warner said upfront money would help the nonprofit cover “regular expenses” as it coordinates upcoming events, most of which would take place in June and July. It would also help pay for a contract with the Utah Valley Convention Center, where the Freedom Awards Gala is scheduled to take place on July 2.
“Those kinds of things have to be paid out right now for us,” said Warner. “So it really does create some financial challenges if we don’t do this.”
Ultimately, the commission voted unanimously to delay a vote on the contract until its April 15 meeting.
Warner said he supported the decision to postpone the vote because it will be more clear in upcoming weeks whether the events will need to be canceled due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
“We’re all, I think, sitting in kind of an unknown territory because of some of these issues that are around us,” he said.
Jim Evans, executive director of the Freedom Festival and former mayor of Orem, said the nonprofit anticipates holding most of its scheduled events.
Evans added that the Hope of America celebration, which was scheduled to take place May 5-7 at the BYU Marriott Center, was canceled due to closures at BYU.
“Right now, we’re still moving forward (anticipating) that the majority of these events are going to take place,” Evans said.