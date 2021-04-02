The Utah County Commission hit pause on Friday on a controversial staffing change that officials criticized as a “power grab” that “should be extremely concerning to everyone.”
On Wednesday, commissioners Bill Lee and Tom Sakievich approved a staffing change moving county budget staff from under the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office to under the commission. The move was widely criticized as an erosion of the separation of powers, including by Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner.
On Friday, Lee told the Daily Herald that he is placing an item on the agenda of the commission's April 7 meeting “to put a pause on the actions that we took last Wednesday.”
“I would like to see us put this on a pause, get people together," he said. "There are issues, and there's probably issues (on) both sides that need to be addressed ... and as we get together and kind of iron them out, I think that we'll wind up in a better place going forward.”
Lee, who noted that the change had technically already gone into effect but “nothing's really been done,” said he notified Gardner on Friday afternoon that the commission would be hitting pause on the change.
This is a developing story and will be updated.