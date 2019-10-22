The Utah County Commission rejected on Tuesday the opportunity to designate certain residential or industrial zones to be permitted for cannabis production.
The commission voted 2-1 in opposition to amending the Utah County land use ordinance, arguing that the county should not get tangled in the “web of laws” at the state and federal level regarding marijuana production for medicinal use.
Commissioner Nathan Ivie voted in favor of the proposal, saying he wants to be an advocate for medical cannabis and believes it is better to give the county local policing and regulatory authority “rather than just trying to turn a blind a eye to it.”
“For me, it’s a proactive step,” Ivie said. “I think that this establishes some clear guidelines within the county and actually protects us from people just kind of doing it wherever they feel like it.”
Commissioner Tanner Ainge said he understood the need to make medical cannabis available, but the commission can be mindful of state and federal laws without getting involved by passing its own legislation.
Since the commission decided not to designate zones, cannabis production will be legal in all Utah County agricultural and industrial areas under state law. The Utah Medical Cannabis Act, which passed through the state legislature last year, legalized the licensing and regulation of medical marijuana cultivation and processing facilities.
“It still would, under state law or state regulation, allow for (cannabis production) to happen,” said Commissioner Bill Lee. “But the county wouldn’t open up the potential or possibility of any legal action on the federal government side.”
Also during Tuesday’s public meeting, the commission voted 2-1 against a proposal to reduce the minimum floor area requirements for properties in Whittemore Canyon, unanimously approved adding one full-time nurse level II position to the Utah County Health Department and voted 3-0 to adopt an ordinance amending Ch.13 Article 8 of the Utah County Code, requiring the county to clarify the constitutionality of event permit ordinances.