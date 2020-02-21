Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie announced on Friday that he is running for reelection.
In a video posted on Facebook, Ivie thanked residents who voted for him four years ago for “put(ting) their trust in a cowboy from Benjamin to serve as their county commissioner” and said he hopes to get the opportunity to continue serving.
“The last four years, we’ve done some wonderful things together,” Ivie said in the campaign announcement video. “And we’re going to continue to chase the American dream.”
Ivie said in an interview that he wants to continue working with the other commissioners on policies and initiatives that he has pushed for but have yet to come to fruition.
“We have several things that we’re working on that I want to see finished,” Ivie said. “And I feel like I brought an authentic voice to the people of Utah County, and that leadership is just as needed now as it was when I originally ran to keep the good momentum going that we have right now.”
One of the things Ivie wants to accomplish is creating a domestic violence court to better serve victims in Utah County.
“We’re trying to get some partnerships going with the cities to bring that to fruition,” he said.
Additionally, Ivie, said he wants “to continue to be an advocate for the agricultural community” as the county’s population grows and cities continue to develop.
“We have several ordinances and things we’re working on that I feel will continue to keep the proper balance between urbanization and growth and protecting our agricultural heritage and crucial agricultural land in this county,” Ivie said.
But most crucial to Ivie is continuing to push for the county to change its form of government.
In January, Ivie put forward a resolution to let voters decide in November whether the county should change from a three-member commission to a full-time mayor elected at-large and a part-time, five-member council elected in geographic districts. The commission passed the resolution 2-1.
Ivie has previously said he believes the county’s current form of government is problematic since it doesn’t separate legislative and executive powers, and therefore doesn’t have any checks and balances built in.
“The most important (thing) that I want to see through is the change in form of government,” he said. “That’s a critical one. That’s something I campaigned on the first time and I want to see to the finish line.”
If voters choose to have the county switch to a mayor-council form, Ivie said there needs to be leadership “overseeing a smooth transition over the course of the next two years into the new form of government.”
“And I am uniquely positioned to do that because of my experience” as a county commissioner, he added.
In December, Ivie voted in favor of a property tax increase that dozens of residents spoke out against at public meetings and town halls. After the increase passed, a group of residents filed a citizen referendum that, should it receive enough signatures, would let voters decide whether to approve the increase.
When asked whether his property tax increase vote would hurt his chances at reelection, Ivie said he did not think so.
“I think when people take a board look at my track record, they’ll see that I’ve been willing to make hard decisions that I believe have been in the best interest of the long-term stability of our county,” said Ivie. “And when they understand why I’ve made those decisions, I think they’ll be supportive.”
Ivie made national headlines last May when he came out as gay, becoming the first openly gay official to hold public office in Utah.
At a Utah County Republican Women event at the Provo Library last Monday, Ivie teared up when talking about the support he’s received from fellow conservatives in the county after coming out.
“For the first time in my life, I wake up alive and in love with myself completely,” Ivie said at the event.