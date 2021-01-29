Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge published a blog post this week reflecting on the goals he set for 2020 and what got accomplished, including passing a balanced budget and improving data gathering and analysis within the county’s criminal justice system.
“2020 was a difficult and unpredictable year for all of us, presenting new challenges and opportunities in achieving the goals we set last January,” Ainge wrote in the “2020 Accountability Report,” which he published on Monday. “Last week we heard remarks at the Inauguration and State of the State which address much of what we’ve been through as a community, state and nation.
“At the county level, however, I’ll opt for a more simple accountability report on the county goals I set for 2020 and the new objectives I am setting for 2021 and 2022,” the commissioner continued.
One of Ainge’s goals for the year was to continue to “restrain spending to ensure deficits are eliminated and reserves and capital project funds are replenished in 2020,” a goal that he checked off as “accomplished.”
“When I came into office in 2019, Utah County had engaged in deficit spending in 3 of the previous 4 years, depleting the county reserves or rainy day funds in the process. Additionally, prior county officials had failed to set aside any funds to cover critical capital projects or known liabilities,” wrote the commissioner. “At the end of 2020, we not only ended the year with a surplus, but also funded all capital projects scheduled for the next 3 years and replenished our reserves at a level that complies with county policy and recommended best practices from bond rating agencies.
“In short, after the end of two short years the county has never been in a better fiscal position,” he said.
Another accomplishment Ainge highlighted was passing a balanced budget for 2021 while lowering the certified tax rate.
“The most exciting part about this accomplishment is that because of our healthy reserves achieved through (the first goal), I am committing to this goal of lowering the certified tax rate into 2022 and 2023 as well,” he wrote.
Ainge also discussed how county officials successfully enhanced “attractiveness” of the county “to both local residents and visitors through thoughtful stewardship of tourism-related dollars and resources,” pointing to the conservation easement placed on Bridal Veil Falls in December 2020 and Utah Lake lakeshore improvements underway in Vineyard, American Fork and Saratoga Springs.
Ainge added that he worked with the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office on a “Smart Justice Initiative” to improve data-gathering and analysis “of outcomes and costs in our local criminal justice system.”
The county expanded this program at the end of the year by “formally establishing the Smart Justice Initiative at Utah Valley University,” which Ainge said he will serve as the chair of.
“I want to be clear that I believe our law enforcement, social workers, prosecutors, public defenders and behavior health specialists do incredible work. They lead so many great programs that are changing lives,” he said. “However, we simply do not sufficiently track, coordinate or measure the human or fiscal impact of these various programs — which we hope to improve through this ongoing initiative.”
Some of Ainge’s goals for 2020 were only “partially accomplished,” he acknowledged, including making the county budget and finances “more user-friendly, accessible and presentable” and reinforcing “outcome-based budgeting and multi-year forecasting as permanent processes for Utah County government.”
The commissioner’s goals for the new year include helping lead a “coordinated, county-wide effort to better understand and monitor costs, trends, and human outcomes of our local criminal justice system” and continuing “to strengthen the county’s commitment to outcome-based budgeting and multi-year forecasting as permanent processes for Utah County Government.”