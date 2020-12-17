The Utah County Commission adopted a resolution approving the county’s 2021 general fund budget Wednesday, but not everyone on the commission supported the proposal.
The proposed budget of $100 million for 2021, which passed on a 2-1 vote, is a decrease from the county’s 2020 budget of about $104.5 million. It is also lower than the $106.7 million tentative budget approved by the commission in October.
Most of the budget reductions, according to Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner, are the result of transferring money into the county’s administrative services account as well as from “requests made from different divisions that were denied.”
“We had projected a little more of a strong economy, but in the last few months, the economists are projecting a double-dip recession,” Gardner said during the public meeting Wednesday. “And with a double-dip recession, I just didn’t feel comfortable projecting an increase in revenue there.”
“We did not feel like this was the year for many new requests on the heels of this pandemic, and so, the vast majority of new requests are not included in the 2021 budget,” Commissioner Tanner Ainge explained. “Which is why we’re able to kind of keep the spending pretty flat.”
Ainge added that the county received “a lot of help” this year with federal CARES Act funding that Congress approved in March.
Like the tentative budget, the budget approved Wednesday would result in a net decrease in the property tax rate in Utah County.
Ainge said he had the goal of passing “a balanced budget in 2021 while lowering the certified tax rate” after the commission voted in 2019 to increase the county portion of property taxes by 67.4% in an effort to balance the budget.
“And this budget accomplishes that; it balances the budget again while lowering the tax rate,” Ainge said. “I think that’s good news for everyone in Utah County.”
But it wasn’t enough for Commissioner Bill Lee, who said “it does have the appearance of a reduction, … but for the most part, the large majority of that stuff has just been transferred over to our administrative service account.”
“I just want to emphasize that it’s not a strong reduction,” Lee said. “The numbers look like a significant reduction, but it’s just a transfer of numbers to a different account.”
Lee voted against the 2021 general fund budget because he wanted to see a greater reduction in property taxes, which he said would reflect the will of Utah County voters.
“I’m going to be voting ‘no’ on this budget because of what I see as a strong mandate from the people to do something that’s going to have to be adjusted,” Lee told his colleagues.
Ainge and Commissioner Nathan Ivie both expressed frustration that Lee would vote against the budget without proposing any specific budget cuts.
“You said that you’re going to vote ‘no,’ but we also don’t even have an opportunity to entertain what type of cuts or what type of proposal you might have in mind,” Ainge said. “Because you haven’t given us any of the details.”
Lee said he has asked the clerk/auditor’s office to review the fiscal impacts of $3 million, $6 million and $9 million reductions, but he noted the review has yet to take place because it is a “lower priority” than other things going on in the county.
“It would be a different conversation if you were proposing (the budget cuts) now,” Ainge said. “I mean, this is our budget process. This was our public budget hearing. And so, if that mandate really rings in your ears and gets you going, you would think that you would propose it.”
Lee said it’s difficult to find line-item budget cuts “when we’re starting with a certain dollar amount and a dollar figure (in the proposed budget) that I think is off.”
“If you don’t start in a place of at least understanding, then the conversations are meaningless,” he said.