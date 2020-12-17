Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.