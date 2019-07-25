The Utah County Commission passed a resolution Thursday morning in a split vote to submit a plan for a change of government to Utah County voters — but whether that resolution has legal standing remains in question.
State law allows two ways to submit a change of government change to voters, either by petition or by the county commission. If a current petition is in process, however, state law prohibits the commission from taking action until that petition process is over.
A petition was filed in July, with one of the five sponsors being Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee, which looks to gather signatures to put the question to voters to change the form of government from the current three-person commission to an expanded, five-person commission. The petition effectively halted the commission's work toward implementing the recommendation of the Good Governance Advisory Board, as commissioners Nathan Ivie and Tanner Ainge had both expressed intent to do.
That petition was filed after a recommendation was made by the GGAB, which was formed by the commission, which recommended that the county have a mayor council form of government, and that the question should be put to the ballot in the 2019 election.
Ainge said the filing of the petition bothered him, as it halted serious discussion and the work of many community leaders engaged on the issue.
"The fact that this stunt thwarted the whole process has led many of us to be frustrated," Ainge said Thursday.
An emergency meeting was called early Thursday morning in an attempt to go ahead and put the mayor-council form on the ballot in what Ainge and Ivie see as a possible window of opportunity.
Ainge read an email from one of the original signers of the five-member commission petition, Eagle Mountain mayor Tom Westmoreland, saying that he withdrew his signature and support from the petition.
"I was not aware that this petition would block other efforts to move forward in the pursuit of the most fitting style of government for the county. I saw the petition only as another opportunity to engage the public. It is against my intentions and against my nature to block public discussion or interrupt established processes," Westmoreland's email said.
While Ainge noted that he was unsure if a withdrawn signature invalidated the petition, or even if the commission is the best body to decide that, he said the meeting was called in case the petition is invalidated, thus creating a window for the commission to send its alternate plan to the ballot.
"I think we all want to uphold the law no matter what is decided," Ainge said.
The second issue that Ainge said might invalidate the petition is whether it was filed in "bad faith," which is prohibited by state law.
State law is vague on how to define bad faith, Ainge said, leaving room for debate.
Whether or not the resolution will hold up in court was a matter of fierce debate during the nearly three-hour meeting Thursday.
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt counseled the commission not to pass the resolution, saying it would instead be better to ask the county clerk to make a determination on the validity of the petition. According to Leavitt, that decision would rest with the county clerk in consultation with the Lt. Governor's office, and any appeal on her decision would need to be taken to 4th District Court.
Leavitt also said the process for a withdrawn signature from a petition is to allow another signer to take its place, and that a petition can't be withdrawn unless all five original signers withdraw their names. Passing the resolution would do nothing but further divide an already divided county commission, Leavitt said.
"It is the opinion of the county attorney's office that this body has no authority to issue the finding that you want to make, that the effect of making such a finding is nothing more than a non binding resolution by the majority of the county commission saying 'This is what we think should be,'" Leavitt said.
Utah Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Alpine, who is also a practicing attorney, disagreed. During the public comment of the meeting, Brammer said there is case law to support defining bad faith if there is intent to "delay, hinder or defraud others."
"Here, there is an intent to delay," Brammer said.
Brammer also disagreed with Leavitt on his assertion that it is the Utah County Clerk's job to make the call on whether the petition is valid or not. The clerk has power to "preserve and file" all petitions, Brammer said, but the power to make this decision falls to county legislative body.
"You make the call, commissioners," Brammer said.
Lee said the intent of the petition was to bring a form of government which the petitioners agreed with to a vote of the people. While delaying the process was inherently part of the process, Lee said it wasn't discussed among the petitioners.
"There was no discussion within the five-sponsors group that related to what's begin claimed as blocking mechanisms," Lee said.
While Ainge expressed hesitation to take any action on something the commission doesn't have authority to take, he said he felt the ground had been laid out clearly for invalidation of the petition.
"There's also a hesitation on my part to do nothing at the moment, because if there is a window ... now is the time to take it," Ainge said.
Ainge asked if there was a way to craft the resolution in a way that opened it to review, and ended up revising it to add a clause to add that if a court of law or the state elections department determined it would not be allowed, then the question would appear on the ballot in the next regularly scheduled general election. The resolution was also revised to ask the county attorney to submit an opinion to the commission to review the petition's validity.
Leavitt warned that passage of the resolution would likely result in a challenge, and that sheer passage of time would likely keep anything from appearing on the 2019 ballot even if a court eventually ruled in the resolution's favor.
The resolution passed, with Ainge and Ivie voting for it, and Lee voting against.
Ivie was among the sponsors of a separate petition filed in January that, had it gathered the required signatures, would have sent a mayor-council form of government question to the ballot. When the GGAB was formed, Ivie said he found that process to be better and stopped gathering signatures for that petition. Once the deadline for those signatures to be turned in passed, it opened the window for Lee's petition to be filed.
Ivie said there is broad support from voters for the mayor-council form of government, and he's happy to bring it to voters.
The resolution purports to send an optional plan to voters that would implement a system with a county-mayor with a compensation of $130,000 annually plus benefits. The mayor would have the ability to veto and the responsibility to prepare a proposed budget to present to the county council. The seven-member council would consist of part-time members, five of which would be elected by geographical districts and two members elected at large.
The council members would receive a $26,000 annual salary plus benefits, according to the plan, and could override a mayor's veto with a two-thirds vote.