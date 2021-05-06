Utah County is considering “an alternative approach to position management” that would give department heads greater flexibility when the county hires new employees.
The proposal, which officials discussed on Wednesday during a Utah County Commission work session, would allow department heads to add positions to the department’s staffing plan if the new positions did not put the department over budget for the year.
Currently, any additional positions within county departments must be approved by the commission, according to Human Resources Director Ralf Barnes.
“A couple department heads have come to me and asked about alternative ways to change staffing plans during the year and how to utilize funds in their staffing plan that may or may not have been spent,” he said.
Barnes said there are a “variety of reasons” that a county department may be under budget, including turnover and retirement.
“It’s almost always because of the inability to fill a position or, for one reason or another, there’s been a lag in time to fill a position,” the human resources director said. “That’s the most common reason.”
The “pros” of the alternative approach to position management, according to a presentation by Barnes, include that it gives department heads “flexibility as needs change during the year” and “reduces approval time and bureaucracy.”
The “cons” are that it would create “extra work” for the human resources department “and would require finance staff to “work to dynamically track actual spending and surplus during the year.” Additionally, according to Barnes, there would be a risk of departments going over budget.
“Department heads do feel like they want to have more autonomy and the ability to control this,” he said. “I just think we need guardrails in place to make sure that we don’t have the risk of someone inadvertently going over what’s been approved.”
Commissioner Bill Lee said he liked the idea of giving department heads greater flexibility when it comes to hiring but added that he was concerned about going over budget.
“When we say, ‘risk of exceeding the budget,’ that scares me to death. I’ll just tell you … that makes me nervous,” the commissioner said.
Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner agreed that there needed to be oversights to make sure departments weren't going over budget but liked the idea of giving department heads “the leeway to figure out how best to handle their situation.”
“I like the idea of giving that autonomy and saying, ‘Look, here’s the budget that you have to perform the duties of your job,' ” Gardner said. “Let the department head determine how best to do that. I like the spirit of that, and I like where we’re heading there. Just (also) making sure that we have safeguards so that they don’t go over budget.”
During the work session, Utah County Assessor Kris Poulson suggested the county consider hiring a chief operating officer, a position that he said would serve as a “strategic management tool” that “can help support the commission in so many ways, and they can help support all of the department heads in so many ways.”
Utah County officials will discuss the alternative approach to position management further during a meeting with department heads on Monday.