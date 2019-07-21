Eight Utah County entities, from cities to school districts, are eyeing increases in their property tax revenue this year.
To increase tax revenue, cities and districts have to hold public hearings before a vote finalizing the new tax rate and the entity's budget.
Any entity looking to increase property tax revenue must hold a Truth in Taxation hearing as per state law. Seven cities, a school district and a water conservancy district will be holding such public hearings to gather public input within the next few weeks.
The process requires newspaper advertisement as well as notices sent to affected parcels in addition to a public hearing before a new tax rate can be implemented.
In 2018, Utah County residents paid a total of $497.6 million in property taxes, according to county statistics. Nearly 68% of that goes to school districts, about 14% to cities and towns and close to 6.6% to Utah County. Redevelopment agencies, water districts and service districts receive the rest.
Property tax rates in Utah are adjusted each year so that taxing entities gather the same amount of revenue as the year before, not counting revenue from new growth. Because rate generation is based on the aggregated value of an entire area, some homeowners could see their taxes go up or down even if the property tax rate remains unchanged from the previous year, said Burt Harvey, tax administrator for Utah County.
If a property's value goes up by more than the tax rate adjusts down, for instance, that property owner would still pay more in taxes than the previous year. If another property owner's value went up by less than what the rate adjusted for the overall area, then that property owner would pay less in property taxes than the year previous.
Utah County currently has about 190,000 taxable properties, Harvey said.
The deadline has already passed for taxing entities on a fiscal year calendar to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing this year. Entities on a calendar year, such as Utah County, could still hold Truth in Taxation later this year.
Alpine
Alpine is proposing to increase its property tax revenue by 32.89% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
That would take the tax on a $646,000 residence would increase from $393.67 to $523.36, which comes out to a difference of $235.79 per year.
The tax on a $646,000 business would increase from $715.77 to $951.56, a difference of $235.79 per year.
Residents can attend the Truth in Taxation public hearing on the proposed tax increase at 7 p.m. August 20 at Alpine City Hall at 20 N. Main Street in Alpine.
For more information contact alpine at (801) 756-6347.
Alpine School District
Alpine School District is proposing to increase its property tax revenue by 7.98% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
That would take the tax on a $317,000 residence from $745.00 to $780.04, a difference of $35.04 per year.
The tax on a $317,000 business would increase from $1,354.54 to $1,418.26, a difference of $63.72 per year.
Concerned residents can attend the Truth in Taxation public hearing on the proposed tax increase at 6 p.m. August 13 at the Alpine School District Offices Board Room, 575 N. 100 East, American Fork.
For more information contact ASD at (801) 610-8400.
Central Utah Water Conservancy District
The Central Utah Water Conservancy District is proposing to increase its property tax revenue by 8.60% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
That would take the tax on a $334,000 residence from $69.44 to $73.48, a difference of $4.04 per year.
The tax on a $334,000 business would increase from $126.25 to $133.60, a difference of $7.35 per year.
Concerned residents can attend the Truth in Taxation public hearing on the proposed tax increase at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Central Utah Water District Headquarters at 1426 E. 750 North, Suite 400 in Orem.
For more information, contact CUWCD at (801) 226-7100.
Genola
Genola is proposing to increase its property tax revenue by 8.02% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
That would take the tax on a $270,000 residence from $143.60 to $155.18, a difference of $11.58 per year.
The tax on a $270,000 business would increase from $261 to $282, a difference of $21.06 per year.
All concerned residents can attend the Truth in Taxation public hearing on the proposed tax increase at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Genola Public Safety Building, 455 N. Main St., Genola.
For more information about the tax increase, call Genola at (801) 754-5300.
Orem
Orem is proposing to increase its property tax revenue by 7.96% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
That would take the tax on a $302,000 residence from $151.32 to $163.28, a difference of $11.96 per year.
The tax on a $302,000 business would increase from $275,12 to $296.87, a difference of $21.75 per year.
Concerned residents can attend the Truth in Taxation public hearing on the proposed tax increase at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Orem City Council Chambers at 56 N. State St. in Orem.
For more information, contact Orem at (801) 229-7117.
Payson
Payson is proposing to increase its property tax revenue by 10.07% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
That would take the tax on a $254,000 residence from $161.49 to $177.70, a difference of $16.21 per year.
The tax on a $254,000 business would increase from $293.62 to $323.09, a difference of $29.47 per year.
Concerned residents can attend the Truth in Taxation public hearing on the proposed tax increase at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Payson City Council Chambers at 439 W. Utah Ave., Payson.
For more information, contact Payson at (801) 465-5200.
Spanish Fork
Spanish Fork is proposing to increase its property tax revenue by 15.23% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
That would take the tax on a $293,000 residence from $138.59 to $159.70, a $21.11 difference per year.
The tax on a $293,000 business would increase from $251.98 to $290.36, a difference of $38.38 per year.
Concerned residents can attend the Truth in Taxation public hearing on the proposed tax revenue increase at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Spanish Fork City Council Chambers at 40 South Main Street in Spanish Fork.
For more information contact Spanish Fork at (801) 804-4500.
Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills is proposing to increase its property tax budgeted revenue by 22.71% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
That would take the tax on a $537,000 residence from $1,161.91 to $1,425.65, a difference of $263.74 per year.
The tax on a $537,000 business would increase from $2,112.56 to $2,592.10, a difference of $479.54 per year.
Concerned residents can attend the Truth in Taxation public hearing on the proposed tax revenue increase at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Woodland Hills City Offices at 690 S. Woodland Hills Drive in Woodland Hills.
For more information, contact Woodland Hills at 801-423-3900.