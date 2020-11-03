Some are calling it the big red wave, others are saying it’s just another election night for Republicans in Utah County.
Utah State Senate and House seats up for grabs are a priceless commodity for those who lean Democratic or now who hold to the middle with the United Utah Party.
Listed below are the unofficial counts from Tuesday’s election returns. Numbers shown were released at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday.
Utah Senate candidates
Senate District 7
Emily Bergeson, United Utah Party, 8,152
Mike McKell, Republican, 27,422
“I am pleased with the result and support in this election,” McKell said. “We face significant challenges in South Utah County and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and continuing to work to appropriately fund education and prepare for future growth.”
Bergeson, said it was a good race and hoped she caught McKell a few times during the campaign.
“I’ve had such a neat time,” Bergeson said. “I actually got a lot of people saying they voted for me. I am surprised at how many say they could vote third party.”
Several UUP candidates pointed to Bergeson as the potential breakthrough candidate this election.
The United Utah Party is considered a moderate voice for Republicans, Democrats and Independents with a desire to work across the aisle and find common ground from which to build consensus and discussion.
Senate District 24
Derrin R. Owens, Republican, 1,939
Warren Rogers, Independent American Party, 259
These candidates represent a small sliver of Utah County and mostly Sanpete County.
While the general election race was a more comfortable one for Owens, the whole year wasn’t so easy.
“My big race was getting through the convention,” Owens said. “I feel confident, but I don’t want to say that just yet.”
Owens wants to see the official final count.
Rogers, the Independent American Party candidate, is not a stranger to campaigning. He unsuccessfully ran to represent HD 68 in 2018.
Unopposed Senate candidates
Three incumbent candidates, all members of the Republican Party, are running unopposed for their Senate seats. They include:
Senate District 13: Jake Anderegg, Republican, 31,762
Senate District 14: Dan Hemmert, Republican, 35,109
Senate District 16: Curt Bramble, Republican, 19,259
Bramble, a longtime Republican senator from Provo says he will continue his previous efforts to reduce certain government regulations that he believes serve as bureaucratic hurdles if he is reelected to the Utah State Legislature.
Bramble, who has represented State Senate District 16 for nearly two decades and was forced into a primary during the Utah Republican Party’s April convention, said he would focus on “taking a critical look at the state’s regulatory structure and reducing regulations, particularly where regulations appear to be turf protection.”
Utah House candidates
District 6
Christopher Rawlins, United Utah Party, 3,115
Cory Maloy, Republican, 11,520
One of the handful of UUP candidates, Rawlins said tonight’s count is a yardstick on how the third party is doing.
Insisting the UUP is a moderate group, Rawlins says he sees himself as “center right.” “Many people who work with the party are former Republicans.”
Maloy, who is trying for a third term, said his campaign has been fantastic and that he has had a lot of support.
“I haven’t had to campaign too hard,” Maloy said. “I haven’t met my opponent, but I know a few who have.”
Maloy said even though the county is about as red as you can get, he still represents all of Utah County.
“We do all we can to represent all of the people. Most of the time we vote unanimously. About 85% of the time,” Maloy said of House representatives.
District 48
Joseph K. Shelton, United Utah Party, 464
Keven J. Stratton, Republican, 9,522
Lucas Ramirez, Democrat, 3,410
Of all the races in Utah County, District 48 candidates are perhaps the most diversified.
Incumbent Keven J. Stratton said, “The campaign we’ve had for the different parties, well, it’s been a clean campaign. There has been good work and effort by all of them.”
Shelton, 25, by all counts is the youngest candidate for a House seat in the state, according to what he has learned.
“It’s really exciting. We’ve really got something going regardless of how things fall tonight. I’m looking at the long game,” Shelton said.
Ramirez is the only Democrat in Utah County proper to run for either House or Senate. “My kids got me to run. They worked as interns at the capitol and said the super majority is not helping a lot of things.”
Ramirez says he has had a lot of thanks from people saying they were glad he was running.
“There are voices that aren’t being heard,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez says he will be running again in two years. “I’m here to stay.”
District 56
Kate Walters, United Utah Party, 2,713
Kay J. Christofferson, Republican, 11,708
Christofferson is seeking his fifth term in office and say he still has work to get done. He is the Chairman of the House Transportation Committee, on the Natural Resources Committee, and works on the committees overseeing environmental issues and technology.
Christofferson said he is also concerned about the national intrusion into what should be state matters and is helping to give some pushback. He believes the federal government should handle foreign affairs and let the states handle their own domestic concerns.
Walters says her campaigning experience has been awesome, stressful and incredible all at once.
“It’s been great talking to people and so neat to find common ground with everyone I talked to,” Walters said. “I’d love to be the voice of education.”
District 59
Val L. Peterson, Republican, 10,301
Catherine Eslinger, United Utah Party, 3,459
Incumbent Peterson is now seeking his sixth term in office.
Education is at the focus of the race between Peterson and Eslinger.
During this year’s general session, Peterson sponsored a bill to create a pilot program “to expand access to concurrent enrollment and career and technical education certificates.”
“What this bill does is provide focus to our concurrent enrollment program,” Peterson, who is the majority assistant whip, told lawmakers in February, noting that he’s heard from constituents who say their kids enrolled in college only to learn the concurrent enrollment credits they’d earned in high school didn’t apply.
Eslinger, who lives in Vineyard, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, noted there are many people living there who have no idea who represents them.
“I’m just running as a mom of four young kids. This is something I can do,” Eslinger said. “We (UUP) will gain a foothold tonight.”
District 60
Tommy Williams, Independent American Party, 552
Nelson Abbott, Republican, 8,217
Christine Heath, United Utah Party, 2,545
All three contenders are seeking to fill the seat left open by Brad Daw.
Although a member of the GOP, Abbott said he isn’t taking anything for granted and has been out campaigning.
District 61
Nils Bergeson, United Utah Party, 2,289
Marsha Judkins, Republican, 8,731
Bergeson is the husband of Emily Bergeson running for State Senate, both are contemplating another run for the UUP.
District 63
Adam Simcox, United Utah Party, 412
Adam Robertson, Republican, 3,075
Jenna Rakuita, Democrat, 1,788
House seats unopposed
District 2: Jefferson Moss, Republican, 14,180
District 27: Brady Brammer, Republican, 15,578
District 57: Jon Hawkins, Republican, 13,412
District 64: Norm Thurston, Republican, 8,116
District 65: Francis Gibson, Republican, 13,657
District 66: Jefferson Burton, 12,505
Districts 67: Doug Welton, 12,070