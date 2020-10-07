A group of Utah County residents opposed to the countywide mask mandate are moving forward with a citizen referendum after county officials confirmed the mandate was subject to the referendum process.
The mandate, which requires that masks be worn in all indoor and outdoor public areas where social distancing is not possible, was issued on Sept. 22 after Gov. Gary Herbert pushed Provo and Orem back to “orange” restriction levels following a surge of positive COVID-19 cases in Utah County. The governor also warned that the entire county may move back to orange if local officials didn’t take immediate action.
The mandate is not criminally enforceable and expires on Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m., though officials can extend or rescind it depending on “key public health metrics” including case counts, hospitalization rates, positivity rates and mask compliance.
Utahns for Medical Freedom, which already filed a referendum against the Provo mask mandate issued by the Provo Municipal Council in August, hit a snag in late September when officials informed them they would not be able to petition the county mandate through referendum.
The reason? Despite having the support of two-thirds of the Utah County Commission, the mask mandate came from a health order issued administratively by the Utah County Health Department, not through a legislative action by the county commission.
“Only an ordinance voted on and passed by the legislative body is referable,” Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell told the Daily Herald on Sept. 25. “There is no authority to stop an emergency order from the health department.”
But that distinction became moot when the county commission voted 2-1 on Sept. 30 to ratify the health order, a legislative action that made the mask mandate subject to referendum.
“It would now be referable to the voters,” Mitchell said in an email to Mary Ann Nielsen, a UMF organizer who filed a referendum against the county mask mandate on Sept. 29. “If you wish to continue with the referendum process for the countywide mandate, I recommend that you amend your application to reflect the action taken by the commission.”
Nielsen told the Daily Herald that she filed a new referendum on Tuesday now that the health order has been ratified by the county commission.
“The Utah County referendum is in the application phase,” the group told supporters in an announcement.
The group noted that, by the time it completes the application process and starts collecting signatures, “it will be very close to the time the order expires on Oct. 20th.”
“The Utah County Commissioners have the option to renew the order at that time,” the group wrote. “If it is not renewed, signatures will not be needed. But if it is renewed, we want to be prepared, so we are gathering contact information from those who want to sign the Utah County Referendum Petition and/or volunteer for the cause.”
Mitchell confirmed Wednesday that the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office had received the new filing and said it was being reviewed by the office’s legal team.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge, who, along with Commissioner Nathan Ivie, signed on to the health order, tweeted Tuesday that coronavirus cases in Utah County were “trending in the right direction.”
“Very encouraging for public health and our economy,” the commission chair said. “Hoping to see the whole county back to yellow this month if the trend continues.”
The Utah Department of Health reported 1,007 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths statewide on Wednesday, including 186 new cases in Utah County.
For more information about the Utah County mask mandate referendum, visit http://utahnsformedicalfreedom.weebly.com.