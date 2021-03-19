Utah County officials announced this week the formation of a Conviction Integrity Unit to conduct “extrajudicial, fact-based reviews of secured convictions in order to investigate plausible allegations of actual innocence.”
The unit is made up of nine community members with expertise in law, social work and criminal justice, and housed within the Utah County Attorney’s Office.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said the unit has “independent investigative authority” and will review convictions called into question and make a recommendation to the county attorney, who will “weigh it heavily and then I will make a decision based upon their recommendation.”
“One of the highest obligations of the government is for the government to acknowledge when the government gets it wrong,” the county attorney said.
In order for a conviction to qualify for review, it must be an offense that “occurred in Utah County, and the Utah County Attorney’s Office must have prosecuted the case,” according to a website of the unit.
Additionally, the application “must be based on credible and verifiable evidence of innocence, or new technologies that exist to test or retest remaining relevant evidence” and the applicant “must agree to fully cooperate with the CIU, as well as agreeing to provide full disclosure regarding all inquiry requirements of the CIU.”
Types of cases that will be accepted for review include felony and misdemeanor cases and cases where the defendant pled guilty. Cases that won’t be accepted include those “where the same claim has been factually litigated in court” and cases “currently on direct appeal that involve claims of factual innocence.”
Cases that the CIU denies “will only be accepted upon a submission of newly discovered evidence that was not previously known to the applicant at the time of the previous review.”
Leavitt talked about a case he reviewed as the Juab County Attorney where an inmate who had been convicted and was serving the fourth year of a five-year sentence was “conclusively excluded from the possibility of being the person who committed the crime" following a post-conviction DNA test.
“That experience stuck with me through all of these years, because I understand that ... (with) the title of ‘government,’ there is always a human being making the decision,” he said. “And when human beings make decisions, even the most well-intentioned of human beings can get it wrong.”
The Utah County Attorney said he believed that launching the unit “make(s) sure that, as we go about protecting the residents of Utah County, that we’re ensuring their protection not only by keeping people safe from crime, but also ensuring … if we have gotten it wrong, there is indeed a process whereby people can have their case viewed by an independent source.”
Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee spoke at the press conference and said the commission considered a similar idea a few years ago but “we never made any action on it because it wasn’t ready and we knew that there were some problems with the process.”
Lee praised the CIU and said it would ensure “the integrity that’s important for all of us as we trust our justice system.”
According to Leavitt, the CIU will not be subject to open meetings laws but will publicize its findings and various statistics, including how many applications were accepted or denied.
Members of the CIU include former U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah Brett Tolman, Utah Valley University social work professor LaShawn Williams, Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andrew Burton, appellate attorney Ann Marie Taliaferro and former Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge.
Ainge, an attorney with a law degree from Northwestern University, will serve as a private citizen, according to Sherrie Hall Everett, spokesperson for the Utah County Attorney’s Office.