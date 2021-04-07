Utah County lawmakers and the rest of the Utah State Legislature were assigned to various interim committees on Tuesday to work on subjects ranging from education to law enforcement to health and human services.
Over the next few months, Utah lawmakers “will discuss policy (and) prepare legislation for the upcoming general session,” Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, announced in a press release.
“I have full confidence in legislators’ ability to communicate with the public and collaborate to create sound policy,” the Senate president said. “Together, Utah will continue to lead the nation in economic growth and opportunity.”
"Legislators will spend the next several months thoroughly studying important issues in preparation for next year's session as we work to address the most critical needs facing our state," added House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville.
Multiple Utah County senators and representatives were given leadership positions on various interim committees, including Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, who will co-chair the Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, which recently elected Utah County Rep. Jefferson Burton will serve on.
Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi was assigned as co-chair of the Government Operations Interim Committee, which Reps. Nelson Abbott, R-Orem, and Doug Welton, R-Payson, also will serve on. Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, was assigned as vice-chair of the committee.
Republican Orem Rep. Keven Stratton will serve as co-chair of the Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee, which Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville also is a member of, while Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, will co-chair the Business and Labor Interim Committee. Reps. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton and Jon Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove, will serve on the Business and Labor Interim Committee.
Hawkins, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the 2021 general session, will serve as vice chair Judiciary Interim Committee, which Brammer and Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, also were assigned to.
Kennedy, a physician, will serve as co-chair of the Health and Human Services Interim Committee, to which Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, and Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, were both assigned.
Hinkins will co-chair the Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Interim Committee, a committee that Stratton, Republican Lehi Rep. Kay Christofferson and Republican Fountain Green Rep. Derrin Owens will serve on.
Sen. Keith Grover, R-Provo, was assigned as co-chair of the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee, which Gibson and Judkins will serve on. Burton was assigned as vice chair of the committee.
Grover also will serve on the Education Interim Committee, alongside Reps. Val Peterson, R-Orem, and Adam Robertson, R-Provo. Robertson will also serve on the Retirement and Independent Entities Interim Committee with Brammer and Stratton.
Other interim committee assignments include McKell and Welton on the Economic Development and Workforce Services Interim Committee; Robertson, Bramble and Abbott on the Revenue and Taxation Interim Committee; and Christofferson, Anderegg and Thurston on the Transportation Interim Committee.