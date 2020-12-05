Utah continued to “experience strong population growth” this year, and much of that growth occurred in Utah County, according to a new research brief.
The brief, which was released Thursday by the Kem C. Gardner Institute at the University of Utah, looked at Utah’s population growth over a one-year period beginning on July 1, 2019.
The annual report notes that “75% of this timeframe experienced an economic expansion, and 25% of this period underwent the beginnings of a global pandemic and economic recession.”
“These estimates come during a global pandemic that impacts our data, methods, and assumptions,” the researchers wrote, later noting that the “forthcoming 2020 Decennial Census data release will serve as the baseline for population estimates moving forward.”
According to the findings, Utah County “experienced the highest numeric annual increase this year with 19,437 new residents or 2.98% growth.”
“This is the highest annual growth for Utah County this decade, with more than half of their growth from net migration,” the report read.
The report identified several counties that are “experiencing significant growth,” including Utah County, which had the third fastest growth in the state.
The fastest growing county was Washington, which added 7,328 residents since July 2019, a growth rate of 4.06%. Daggett County had the second largest growth percentage, 3.11%, and added 31 residents.
Wasatch County grew by 1.76% and added 579 new residents, while Sanpete County grew by 1.59% and added 492 residents. Salt Lake County added 11,899 residents and grew by 1.03%.
Only two counties experienced population loss in the past year: Grand County, which lost 18 residents and shrunk by 0.18%, and Emery County, which lost three residents and shrunk by 0.03%.
The report also looked at Utah’s population growth since 2010. Utah added 509,115 residents in the past decade, a population growth rate of 18.4%.
“Utah continues to experience strong population growth,” the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute researchers wrote, noting that, nationally, the U.S. Census Bureau ranked Utah “first in cumulative population growth since 2010.”
Utah County added 154,280 residents in the past decade and had one of the highest population growth rates in the state, 29.9%, bringing total county residents to 670,844. Of those new residents, 130,096 were births and 57,015 were from in-migration. Utah County’s natural population increase this past decade was 104,635.
The only counties that had higher growth rates between 2010 and 2020 were Wasatch, 42.1%; Washington, 36%; and Morgan, 31.2%.
The researchers concluded “Utah closed out the decade with another year of strong population growth, and a consistent pattern since 2013, although this growth has mostly stabilized since 2018.”
“The Wasatch Front and southwestern Utah continue to expand and bring migrants from other regions,” the researchers wrote. “Net migration is contributing the majority of growth in the fastest growing counties in the state, such as Utah, Washington, Tooele, and Iron counties, a notable shift in sources of growth for Utah County in particular.”
More information is available in the Kem C. Gardner Institute’s full population report, which can be found at http://gardner.utah.edu/wp-content/uploads/State-County-PopEst-Dec2020.pdf.