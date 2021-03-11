Utah County moved from high to moderate on Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on Thursday for the first time since the index was implemented last fall.
Utah County had one of the highest transmission levels in the state throughout much of the pandemic. In September, then-Gov. Gary Herbert said he was “very concerned” about a surge in cases statewide being driven by Utah County.
But case counts and transmission rates have dropped throughout the state in recent weeks, including in Utah County, according to health officials.
During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that Utah, Tooele, Iron and Sevier counties had moved from high moderate on the transmission index, which classifies counties based on case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilization.
“This is important for one really big reason: Since we started the transmission index, Utah County has been in high,” the governor said. “And so it’s a really big deal for Utah County to now be moving into moderate.”
The move comes a week after Salt Lake, Sanpete, Wasatch, Davis, Cache and Grand counties all moved from high to moderate. As of Thursday, there are seven counties classified as high, 18 as moderate and four as low.
In moderate transmission areas, restaurants and bars are allowed to fully open, which “means that you will see tables that are closer together than you have in those areas that are in high transmission areas,” the governor said.
Additionally, movie theaters, sporting events and wedding and entertainment venues no longer have to require 6 feet of distance between attendees of different households, Cox said, noting that masks are still required in these settings where physical distancing is not possible.
Cox emphasized that the recent drop in case counts “does not mean that the pandemic is over, it means the disease is not spreading as much as it was before, so there can be fewer restrictions.”
"But if we’re not careful, and we’re seeing a plateau this week, the virus can spread quickly again,” he said. “We certainly don’t want another surge, so still take necessary precautions.”
The governor also addressed House Bill 294, a bill that lawmakers passed earlier this month that repeals Utah’s statewide mask mandate on April 10.
Cox noted that masks will still be required in K-12 schools and gatherings of over 50 people. He encouraged businesses to still require masks for customers and urged Utahns to respect the rules set by businesses.
“Look, I know it’s been a really difficult year, and I know that these issues around the pandemic can and have been divisive. But please act with respect to your fellow human beings. If you go into a business and they are requiring you to wear masks, wear masks. Don’t yell at the clerk, don’t yell at the store manager. Don’t make a fool of yourself because you don’t want to wear a mask,” the governor said.
He added, “Conversely, if you go into a restaurant and a table is closer to yours than maybe what you think (it should be), don’t yell at the waitress and tell her that you want people 6 feet away from you. If you don’t feel comfortable going out and eating at a restaurant because you’re at risk, then get takeout.”
The Utah Department of Health reported new 646 coronavirus cases statewide on Thursday, as well as 23 deaths.