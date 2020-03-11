When 86-year-old Provo resident and Meals on Wheels participant Zane Wall had his meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy delivered to him on Tuesday, he was greeted by a face he hadn’t seen before. It was that of Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee.
Between Monday and Friday, Lee and 14 other community leaders are working with the county’s Meals on Wheels program to deliver pre-prepared meals to homebound seniors as part of an annual “March for Meals” event, where local and federal elected officials throughout the country meet face-to-face with constituents that they otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to.
“How else would I meet them?” Lee said on Tuesday. “I’m not going to see them at the grocery store necessarily, or at some rally or … commission meeting. And for me, there’s a certain grounding aspect to it where I get to see people in their environment, and I get to shake their hands and talk to them ... I think that’s the fun part for me.”
Lee said he has participated in March for Meals nearly every year he’s been in office and that he always looks forward to it.
“For me, there are highlights that I get to do as a commissioner,” he said, “and this is one of those highlights.”
Other Utah County officials delivering meals to homebound seniors this week include Commissioner Nathan Ivie, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, American Fork Mayor Brad Frost, Springville City Councilwoman Liz Crandall and Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez, among others.
Stephanie Benson, public relations coordinator for the Mountainland Association of Governments, which oversees the county’s Meals on Wheels program, said “most people are really excited” for an opportunity to meet their commissioner, mayor or city council member.
“If you’re a homebound senior, you’re not able to come out and tell your mayor what your needs are and your concerns,” said Benson. “So we wanted to give them that firsthand experience of what our program does in their community.”
The meal delivery program is made possible by volunteer work, according to Benson, who said about 70% of home deliveries are made by volunteers.
Because of volunteer work, Meals on Wheels is able to deliver more than 500 meals a day throughout the county, she said. Additional meals are provided daily at the Provo Senior Center inside the Provo Recreation Center for seniors who aren’t homebound.
One of those volunteers, Mapleton resident Andrea Throckmorton, said she first learned about the program 14 years ago when she saw an elderly neighbor get a meal delivered to their home. Last September, Throckmorton decided she wanted to get involved.
“They have lots of good stories to tell,” Throckmorton said about the residents she delivers meals to. “They want to talk to people — some of them want to talk to people — and they like seeing the smiles.”
Throckmorton, who delivered meals to Provo residents alongside Lee on Tuesday, said the program benefits the broader community and “helps ease the mind(s) of people that the elderly have food.”
“I think it helps them (the community) to have knowledge that the seniors who need it are getting food,” said Throckmorton. “They’re not left on the wayside, that they have people coming in (to see) them and saying hi to them every day.”
The age of volunteers with the Meals on Wheels program ranges from over 80 to as young as 18, Benson said, adding that teenagers and kids will often tag along with their parents and help deliver meals.
Benson said public officials meeting with homebound seniors helps convey that they care about what goes on in their communities.
“They (homebound seniors) look forward to (seeing) their volunteer anyway, but to have someone that they know is busy ... take time out of their day to notice them is really valuable,” said Benson.