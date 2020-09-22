Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee had only one word to describe how he felt about the countywide mask mandate approved by two other county commissioners and the Utah County Health Department late Tuesday evening.
“Here’s my statement: ‘Nuts,’ ” Lee told the Daily Herald in a text message Wednesday.
The commissioner’s comment came a day after Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie, along with Utah County Health Department Executive Director Ralph Clegg, announced at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that they had signed a public health order implementing a countywide mask mandate.
“As a County Commission and the appointed Health Director of Utah County Health Department, we are concerned about the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in our community,” they wrote in a statement Tuesday. “If the recent trajectory of cases were to continue, our healthcare system’s capacity could be at risk and the entire county may be put back into the Orange Level restrictions.”
Lee, who has previously said he is against a county mask mandate, was not included in the letter.
The public health order, which took effect immediately and expires at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 20, states that “each individual within Utah County must wear a face covering in public areas, including any indoor or outdoor spaces open to the public, where consistent physical distancing of at least 6 feet from any other individual who does not dwell in the same household is not possible, reasonable or prudent.”
Ainge, Ivie and Clegg wrote that the face covering requirement “provides exceptions, local adaptation, and is not intended to be enforced with criminal penalties.”
“We want the message for our residents to be as clear as possible: When in public and unable to consistently maintain a safe distance, we are expected to wear face coverings,” the Utah County officials wrote.
The order lists a number of categories of individuals who are exempt from the mask requirement, including young children, individuals “with a medical condition, health condition, or disability that prevents the wearing of a face covering” and those “engaged in an activity where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication with others, or who is communicating with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing.”
Other exemptions include for individuals seated at a restaurant or who are “engaging in strenuous physical activity where circumstances are not reasonably conductive to wearing a face covering, such as swimming, running, etc.”
In an interview Wednesday, Ainge said the “main intention” of the mandate “is to encourage and promote public health” and not to impose a criminal penalty on residents who don’t wear masks.
"Even if you look at Salt Lake County and Summit County, there's no history of criminal enforcement of their face-covering requirements,” said Ainge.
Though the order lacks a criminal enforcement mechanism, Ainge noted that businesses and event organizers “need their license to remain open” and therefore the county health department could intervene if a business was noncompliant.
“The health department could issue penalties to individuals or entities who are demonstrating blatant disregard for this health order,” the commission chair said.
The order was implemented after state officials pushed Provo and Orem back to "orange" restriction levels on Tuesday amid a continuing surge of cases in those cities and throughout the county.
“Cases in Utah County grew by 81% in the last week, and they accounted for 42% of our state’s cases,” Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, said at a press conference Tuesday, adding that Provo and Orem accounted for 57% of cases in Utah County this past week.
Ainge said the commission decided on Monday to cancel this week’s meeting because “there was a lot of uncertainty about what was going to happen on Tuesday and we were all kind of waiting to see what the state was going to do, and the state department of health, and if we were going to have a meeting wanted to make sure that it was a safe and orderly environment."
The county commission will vote to ratify the health order at its next public meeting.
The order expires next month, but officials can reevaluate and decide either to extend or rescind the mask mandate “if key public health metrics such as case counts, hospitalization rates, positivity rates, and mask compliance indicate a declined risk to public health and a lower level of restriction is reasonable and prudent.”
“Please join with us in doing all we can to slow the spread during these next 30 days (or shorter if certain public health metrics are achieved),” the officials wrote. “This updated Public Health Order is just one small part of a more comprehensive plan which will include additional public education, coordination with our cities, businesses, educational institutions, and further guidance from federal, state and local health experts.
“If we can curb this most recent spike and quickly move all of Utah County back to the yellow phase it may save lives and jobs in our community.”
According to Ainge, the public health order was issued with direction from Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University and after deliberation with local mayors, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce and the “business community.”
Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith has previously said he wouldn’t enforce a mask mandate if it imposed criminal penalties.
“This is a health issue, a community issue, and should be addressed as such. It should not be criminalized,” Smith said in a written statement on Monday. “The federal government has given Utah hundreds of millions of dollars to address this (COVID-19) issue, Utah County received over 100 million of that, and still the best we can do with the resources and options that money could provide is dump the problem on the police by criminalizing it.”
The decision to implement a countywide mandate received praise from state leaders, including Gov. Gary Herbert and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who is the Republican candidate for governor.
“This is a wise decision by members of the Utah County Commission,” Herbert tweeted. “A countywide mask requirement will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in hotspots across Utah County.”
“This is the right thing to do,” said Republican Spanish Fork Sen. Deidre Henderson, who is Cox’s running mate in the gubernatorial race.
During a press conference Tuesday, Utah Department of Health Interim Executive Director Richard Saunders said he was in favor of a mask mandate for Utah County.