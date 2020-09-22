Utah County officials announced late Tuesday evening that they had signed a public health order to implement a countywide mask mandate.
“As a County Commission and the appointed Health Director of Utah County Health Department, we are concerned about the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in our community,” Utah County Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie and Utah County Health Department Executive Director Ralph Clegg wrote in a statement Tuesday. “If the recent trajectory of cases were to continue, our healthcare system’s capacity could be at risk and the entire county may be put back into the Orange Level restrictions.”
The Utah County Commission will vote whether to ratify the health order at its next public meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Commissioner Bill Lee has previously said he would not support a mask mandate. Still, the health order will almost certainly be approved since, with support from Ainge and Ivie, it has majority approval.
The public health order, which would take effect immediately and expires at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 20, states that “each individual within Utah County must wear a face covering in public areas, including any indoor or outdoor spaces open to the public, where consistent physical distancing of at least 6 feet from any other individual who does not dwell in the same household is not possible, reasonable or prudent.”
Ainge, Ivie and Clegg wrote that the face covering requirement “provides exceptions, local adaptation, and is not intended to be enforced with criminal penalties.”
“We want the message for our residents to be as clear as possible: When in public and unable to consistently maintain a safe distance, we are expected to wear face coverings,” the Utah County officials wrote.
Also on Tuesday, state officials pushed Provo and Orem back to "orange" restriction levels amid a continuing surge of cases in those cities.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.