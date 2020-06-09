Should Utah County adopt a mayor-council form of government? Do you prefer county communication to be primarily digital? Will you return to normal activities as Utah’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted?
These are among the questions Utah County residents can answer on a mobile application developed right here in the state, and their answers will be viewed by local government officials.
The app is called “Assemble,” and it was developed to “get community engagement without the burden of combating misinformation and unproductive clamor” on social media and other communication platforms, as stated on the app’s website.
During its public meeting on June 3, the Utah County Commission voted unanimously to sign an agreement between the county and the company that developed the app “to participate in a no-cost pilot of the mobile app,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
“What this is is a really neat way, an innovative and new way, for the community to share their thoughts with their local government leaders,” said Utah County Deputy Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels.
Daniels told the commission that piloting the app would help the Clerk/Auditor’s Office get direct feedback on various services the office provides, including marriage licenses, tax abatements and elections. Other county departments would also benefit from such engagement from the community, Daniels said.
“It is helpful to get feedback from people about what they want and what works well for them,” said Daniels.
The deputy clerk/auditor said the public would feel better about voicing opinions through the app than on social media or through a third-party polling organization “because they know that their local government leaders are actually listening and viewing those responses.”
“You could just have a third-party entity say, ‘We’re going to ask questions of the public through a mobile app, and then we’re going to deliver the answers to local government,’ ” said Daniels. “Or you could say, ‘We’re going to collaborate with local government to get an idea of what questions are on their mind about potential policy decisions they’re going to make, and we’ll help deliver those questions to the public.’ ”
Here’s how the app works: Utah County residents — or anybody else — can download the free app and create an account using an email or existing social media account.
The next step is to “find your community” by entering an address or selecting from a drop-down list of cities (at this point, users can select whether to keep their information anonymous and have the option of registering with their full name and gender).
Users will then receive a feed of questions related to the city, county or state as a whole, as well as a summary of the question consisting of context and background information. Users can respond to questions with a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” and view the results in a separate tab.
The app also lists the elected representatives of each jurisdiction and projects that government officials are considering. For users registered in Lehi, for example, the app lists the construction of a Primary Children’s Hospital’s satellite campus as an ongoing project in the city.
Commissioner Bill Lee said the county piloting use of the app would help give officials a better understanding of public opinion, but added that officials should be careful how they phrase questions on controversial or heated subjects.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us as a county to reach out (and) have input back and forth,” said Lee. “A lot of it will come down to how we administer it and how it’s administered countywide.”
More information about the “Assemble” app, which is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, can be found at http://assemblevote.com.