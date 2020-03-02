As Utah voters are busy preparing for Super Tuesday’s presidential primary election, elections officials and workers are even busier.
Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell said that the county had received and processed just over 50,000 ballots as of early Monday evening. About 191,000 total ballots were mailed to voters, meaning thousands of Utah County residents will likely drop off ballots or vote in person on Tuesday.
Mitchell said she was surprised that more ballots hadn’t been received by the county elections division, adding that she couldn’t predict what voter turnout would look like tomorrow.
“We kind of don’t know what to expect (for Tuesday’s turnout),” said Mitchell. “I thought we’d see more ballots in today’s mail than we did.”
Elections equipment has already been dropped off at the 10 voting stations throughout the county, according to Mitchell. Voting locations include the Provo Recreation Center, American Fork City Library, Spanish Fork Senior Center and the Springville Civic Center.
As of Monday, the Utah County Elections Division had received “several phone calls” from registered Republicans requesting Democratic ballots, said Mitchell, something the elections director described as unusual for an election.
“We don’t normally see that,” she said. “People (typically) kind of stick with their party lines.”
Justin Lee, the state elections director for the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, said his office had heard from 3,500 Republicans requesting Democratic ballots as of Monday morning, adding that this is only a small portion of Republican voters in the state.
Lee said voters are likely doing this because their votes will have a greater impact in the Democratic primary than the Republican primary, which President Donald Trump is expected to win by a significant majority.
“It seems like the Democratic ballot is certainly much more competitive,” Lee said.
In total, the state elections office has received 384,000 ballots as of Monday, according to Lee, which is about 26% of active voters.
Two Democratic candidates, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, suspended their presidential campaigns ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
What will happen to ballots already cast for these candidates? Mitchell said they would be counted as normal since the candidates hadn’t officially withdrawn from the race.
“Those votes will still be counted and included in our elections results,” said Mitchell.
Utah County Democratic Party Chair Daniel Hicken called it an “interesting primary season,” adding that he was caught off guard by Klobuchar and Buttigieg dropping out ahead of Super Tuesday, when Utah and 13 other states will hold primaries.
“But that said, I’ve seen a lot of excitement” from Utah County’s Democratic voters, he said.
Stewart Peay, chair of the Utah County Republican Party, said he was excited about Utah being a part of Super Tuesday and being “on the front end of the nomination process.”
While Peay said he expects Republican voters to overwhelmingly support Trump on Tuesday, he said he hopes the primary will ignite voters ahead of the Republican State Convention in April.
With a presidential election, an open gubernatorial seat and a 4th Congressional District race, Peay called it a big year for politics in the state.
“We’re hoping it (the primary) will start engaging people in a very important political year in Utah,” Peay said.
Ballots submitted by mail must be postmarked by Monday in order to be counted. Utah County residents who didn’t mail their ballot in time can drop them off at curbside ballot drop boxes throughout the county on Tuesday before 8 p.m.