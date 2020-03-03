A property tax increase approved by the Utah County Commission in December may be headed for November’s ballot as organizers of a citizen referendum say they have gathered the required number of signatures.
In order for Utah County voters to decide in November whether to increase property taxes in the county, referendum organizers needed to get over 21,700 signatures by Monday.
According to Payson resident Julie Blaney — a vocal opponent opponent of the property tax increase and one of the referendum’s sponsors — she and other organizers exceeded that number and turned in 23,647 signatures to the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office at 4:55 p.m. on Monday, five minutes before the 5 p.m. deadline.
“The people who engaged in the last few days are what helped us to get there,” Blaney said in an interview Tuesday morning. “And because of them, the voice of the people will be heard on (November’s) election day.”
Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell said that an unofficial count showed that referendum organizers had turned in over 22,000 signatures.
The clerk/auditor’s office has 30 days to verify signatures and get an official count, Mitchell said. Signatures that don’t match those on voter registration forms will not be counted.
The tax increase approved by the commission would increase the county portion of property taxes collected by 67.4%, meaning the average homeowner in Utah County would pay about $83 more a year. Prior to December, the county portion of property taxes had not been raised in 23 years.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.