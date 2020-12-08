About a dozen Utah County residents met outside the Utah County Administration Building in Provo on Tuesday to protest against a proposal for private development at Bridal Veil Falls.
The protest took place about a week after reports that Provo developer Richard Losee, founder of the Cirque Lodge Addiction Recovery Center, had discussed building a tram and high-end treatment facility at Bridal Veil Falls, which is owned by the county, with Utah County officials throughout the year.
The Utah County Commission rejected a similar Bridal Veil Falls development proposal by Losee in October 2018.
However, emails show that Losee kept in touch with Commissioner Bill Lee, and later with Commissioner Tanner Ainge, about the possibility of building a tram and treatment center at Bridal Veil Falls.
Losee rushed last week to put together a draft proposal outlining his development plans, including rebuilding a tram at Bridal Veil Falls to “a state better and more conductive to the environment than it was originally” and in a way that “blends naturally and beautifully into the cliffs above, while mitigating the scar left on the hill from the previous tram.”
On Tuesday afternoon, a handful of Utah County residents opposed to private development of Bridal Veil Falls protested in downtown Provo waving cardboard signs painted with phrases like “Help Us Save Bridal Veil” and “Fight For Our Falls.”
Peter Mourik, who is originally from Holland but has lived in Provo for two decades, said European countries like Switzerland, Holland, Belgium and France are “very careful with nature,” adding that he wished local governments in the U.S. would take similar approaches.
"Bridal Veil Falls is a very beautiful piece of nature, and somebody wants to develop it commercially,” Mourik said. “I'm from Europe, I'm from Holland, and in Europe, we don't do things like that.
“It's amazing what I see here,” he continued. “Once in a while, they take a beautiful piece of property; concrete, cement, it's all gone.”
Mourik said he goes to Bridal Veil Falls with his dogs three times a week. It’s a similar routine to that of Sarah Tullis, also of Provo, who said she runs near the Provo Canyon landmark on a weekly basis.
Provo resident Sharon Bradford said she chose to protest on Tuesday “because I want to save it (Bridal Veil Falls) for its natural beauty and keep it open to the public rather than develop more man-made stuff up there and close it part-time.”
“We love Bridal Veil Falls,” she said. “It's like our little Provo Canyon treasure. We don't want someone to buy it and close it up and use it for personal purposes.”
According to Losee’s proposal, the aerial tramway would be open to the public “at a reasonable ticket price” during the “tourist season,” which runs from around Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Some residents have defended the proposal on social media, with one man arguing that it “doesn’t seem to be as bad of a deal as people want to make it out to be.”
“So the access that the public currently has wouldn’t change as far as trails and getting to the falls but they could pay to have a better view of the falls that currently isn’t available and 95% of the land in question would be owned by the county, if at all, depending on the option chosen,” the man wrote on Facebook on Friday.
But Kaye Nelson, of Provo, said she believed that “even with the best intentions, a developer will make it inaccessible to many.”
“Just because something can be done doesn’t mean it should,” Nelson said. “The falls should be enjoyed as they are, not with cables, trams and structures marring the view.”
The Utah County Commission will discuss a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls, which would prevent private development, as well as Losee’s proposal during a public hearing on Wednesday at 3 p.m.