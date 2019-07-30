Utah County residents filled the Grand Ballroom at Utah Valley University Tuesday night to learn about and weigh in on a potential tax reform in Utah.
The town hall is the last of a series of nine town hall meetings scheduled across the state by the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force, which was created during the 2019 legislative session after a controversial proposed tax reform plan was postponed during the session.
The task force was assigned to study state and local revenue systems for the purpose of making recommendations to address structural imbalances among revenue sources. Part of that is gathering public feedback.
The controversial tax overhaul plan that was postponed during the session, HB 441, would have added new taxes on services, while cutting the income and sales tax rate, in an effort to modernize Utah’s tax base.
An informational video played before the meeting started said income tax income is outpacing sales tax revenue, but the income tax can only be used for education.
A modern economy has shifted tax revenue from goods based to service based. For example, while people used to by CDs, they now pay for streaming services.
“{/span}
Rep. Francis Gibson, a Mapleton legislator and co-chair of the task force, said that while HB 441 was certainly the start of the discussion on tax reform, it is not the starting point for what the committee is looking to address.
“It was very effective in starting the discussion,” Gibson said. “But we as a committee or task force aren’t using it as a base to begin with. We’ll sit back and really evaluate several different options.”
However, many of the commenters Tuesday night were concerned with possible outcomes of tax reform.
Many local lawyers spoke, concerned about the effect taxing services might have on their clients.
Herm Olsen, president of the Utah State Bar, read a statement to the task force from an unnamed person who said taxing legal services would have made the difference in whether that person could hire legal counsel or go with a public defender.
“The Utah state bar is committed to work with the task force, legislature and governor’s office in finding a better way, which does not include a tax on business to consumers,” Olsen said.
Teacher unions and school representatives also expressed concerns about the discussion surrounding income tax being fully dedicated to education.
Marty Davis, representing the Nebo Education Association, told the task force to support a system that is sustainable for education funding, and asked them to support a tax system that discourages more overcrowded classrooms.
Also among the commenters were members of Utah County’s business community, including Joseph Woodbury, the CEO of Neighbor, a company that is the “Airbnb of storage.”
Woodbury questioned why Utah might want to lead out on taxing services, and said doing so could drive companies out of the state.
“Those service businesses will go to other states,” Woodbury said.
Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce President Rona Rahlf issued a statement Tuesday night saying that tax policy will affect businesses across many sectors in Utah Valley, including the tech sector, direct sales, legal, financial and medical services.
“I know that the legislature will take the concerns of business seriously as they consider possible tax reform legislation,” Rahlf said.
Since this is the last town hall, the task force will now be holding meetings at the capitol to gather data, discuss, and stress test some of those ideas.
Eventually, the committee could come up with a plan to present to the governor and the legislature, or they may decide to do nothing at all.
Gibson said if the taskforce finds a solution that makes sense, his personal preference would be to hold a special legislative session to address the issue.
“I think for me our starting point is to recognize that we have an issue, that we have a concern,” Gibson said. “That there is an imminent cliff coming that we are going to have to address. The starting point has always been to identify and understand that this is an issue.”
Gibson stressed that he actually hopes to see a tax cut eventually come from the tax restructuring process.
“We do not have a money problem in the state of Utah with regards to revenue,” Gibson said before the meeting. “What we have is an allocation problem and a flexibility problem, where the money’s coming from.
“Education, income tax, we can’t touch it. Gas tax, we can’t touch it. Property taxes go to counties and cities, we can’t touch it. So the only thing we have to fund everything in the state is the sales tax. That’s the portion that’s growing the least ... This isn’t a process to collect more money. But what we’re saying is, we are hamstrung.”
More information can be found at http://strongerfutures.utah.gov, and public feedback and comments can also be submitted through the website. The meeting and the other town hall meetings around the state can be viewed at http://le.utah.gov.