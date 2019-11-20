The Utah County Attorney’s Office’s crime victim services unit that is funded by a federal grant reported Tuesday that it is in compliance with grant requirements and exceeding its goals, but it is struggling to keep up with the county’s demands.
During Tuesday’s Utah County Commission meeting, Jami Barzee, of the Utah County Attorney’s Office, who works on a three-person team of victim/witness coordinators, reported to the commission to give an update on the unit, which offers resources to victims of physical or sexual abuse, child abuse, domestic violence and other serious crimes.
The services are funded by the federal Victims of Crime Act Grant (VOCA) that enables state and local governments to “enhance and expand services to crime victims, promoting the development of comprehensive services to crime victims throughout the state,” according to the Utah Office for Victims of Crime.
The attorney’s office states that victim/witness coordinators “act as a liaison between (victims) and the Deputy County Attorney handling (their) case.”
“I’m happy to report that we are in compliance with all grant requirements,” Barzee said Tuesday, adding that the victims unit “met or exceeded our grant goals” in the year’s first quarter, which includes July, August and September.
In this first quarter, the unit served 903 crime victims, a number that does not include the 516 times the attorney’s office responded to requests from probation officers or courts for victim impact statements, according to Barzee. Additionally, it doesn’t include businesses or corporations that were victims of financial crimes.
Of these 903 victims, Barzee said 709 were receiving services from the unit for the first time. Just under half, 448, were mailed victim resources packets containing information about victim’s rights, instructions for how to work with the attorney’s office and an explanation of what it means to write a victim impact statement.
During the three-month period between July and September, the victim services unit received 848 phone calls and text messages and made or sent 1,689 outgoing calls, messages and emails, Barzee told the three commissioners. Unit members attended 216 meetings between prosecutors and victims and accompanied victims to court of 82 occasions.
“It is important to note that all of this was accomplished in 91 calendar work days,” said Barzee, “by three people who work with 40 county criminal attorneys, who also carry hundreds of cases in their workload which often involve victims.”
Despite the success of the victim services unit, which recently renewed a two-year contract that will be in place until June 30, 2021, Barzee said she and her colleagues are “incredibly busy and are struggling to keep up with the demands that are required of us.”
“Despite our best efforts to assist all victims of crimes whose cases are received by the Utah County Attorney’s Office,” Barzee said, “we are only reaching the tip of the iceberg.”
The attorney’s office employee emphasized the difficult nature of her job, which entails dealing with anxious, angry, sad and confused victims of crime.
“The three of us deal daily with people who are often experiencing the worst crisis of their lives,” she said.
More information about VOCA grants and services available for crime victims can be found at http://justice.utah.gov/crime/cvr_grants.html, as well as at utahcounty.gov/dept/atty/victimservices/index.asp.