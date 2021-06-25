The two candidates running for chair of the Utah Democrat Party discussed redistricting, fundraising and the future of the minority party during a virtual debate Thursday night.
The debate between current party Chair Jeff Merchant and Daniel Hicken, former chair of the Utah County Democratic Party, took place ahead of the party’s organizing convention on Saturday, during which delegates will elect a new chair.
Hicken, who chaired the county party from 2017 until this past April, discussed successes of the county party, including the 2020 election in which “we achieved the unthinkable, turning precincts in Provo blue for (President Joe) Biden.”
Hicken added that he “left a strong, thriving culture of acceptance” within the county party when he was replaced in April and had advocated for diversity and leadership.
“I took a bankrupt county party and I turned it completely around,” the former Utah County party chair said.
Hicken also identified a number of problems he sees with the current state party, noting that “we have untapped resources across this state” and “we have people who are excellent fundraisers from the past that are sitting idle because they don’t live in Salt Lake.”
“There have been a lot of people who have left our party. And these people are people with connections that are being lost because we aren’t keeping them, because we are driving them out,” he said.
Merchant, who said his goal for the party is to continue building on “long-term objectives” that ensure the party has “a strong, viable statewide candidate” by 2028, pushed back against Hicken’s assertion that Utah Democrats are being pushed out of the party.
“I know that Daniel keeps talking about all these people flocking away from the party. I really don’t know who those people are,” Merchant said. “To be frank with you, we have more Democrats than we’ve ever had before. And of course there are going to be people who come and people who go, but the fact of the matter is that the energy of this party is palpable right now. It was palpable in 2020, it’s palpable in 2021, and I’m hoping that it will continue to be palpable in 2022.”
When asked about how to get Democrats elected to the seats in the predominately Republican Utah State Legislature, Hicken said he believes this year’s redistricting efforts will create an opportunity to get Democrats elected in Utah County.
“We’re going to be seeing some new districts down here in Utah County,” he said. “And I can tell you, there are a lot of pride flags up in my neighborhood. So I know there are a lot of Democrat voters here in Eagle Mountain. We’re going to see changes that come, but we have to be ready to recognize the changing voters.”
Merchant agreed that the state needs to address “the problem of gerrymandering and redistricting” and added that Democrats need work to get candidates “known in the community.”
“That means working with people that are Democrats and helping them to find other ways to get involved prior to them deciding to run for office,” he said. “They need to get a name, and we need to be recruiting in the right way to make sure that happens.”
For more information about the Utah Democrat Party’s online organizing convention on Saturday, visit http://convention.utahdemocrats.org/calendar.