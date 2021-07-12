Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Monday that the state “screwed up” last week when it inaccurately reported that Utah had hit its 70% vaccination goal.
On July 6, the governor’s office announced that the state had reached a “milestone worth celebrating” — over 70% of adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — and thanked partnering businesses and partners for “encourag(ing) vaccinations for employees and their families.”
“Most of all, we’re grateful for all the nurses, doctors, health care workers, hospitals and volunteers … who continue to work tirelessly to get us all vaccinated!” the governor’s office wrote.
But on Monday, Cox took to social media to announce that “a mistake in the way we had counted federal doses” meant that the state actually fell short of the 70% vaccination milestone.
“When I became governor, I promised that I would hold myself and others in state government accountable and admit our mistakes,” the governor wrote. “When we were told by our data team that we had reached 70% of adult Utahns receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, we were surprised and excited and a little skeptical. Rather than announcing it, we decided to wait a few days to double- and triple-check the numbers. Every report came back that the numbers were accurate and so we went with it.”
Cox went on to say that the state recently “learned that there was a mistake in the way we had counted federal doses” and that it “soon became clear that we had only reached 67.07%.”
“While federal data sharing has been extremely difficult, this one is on us,” said Cox. “Our data team is devastated and embarrassed. And so am I.”
The governor called the mistake “a result of a simple human error” and said “there is no evidence of any ethical breaches in this mistake.”
“Our data team at the Department of Health has been incredible throughout this pandemic,” he said. “At times working around the clock, these public servants have been recognized as one of the most thorough and transparent data teams in the country. While this miscalculation is inexcusable, they have re-examined processes to prevent this type of error from happening again.”
He continued, “Most importantly, this means we have even more work to get Utahns vaccinated. We will continue to do everything possible to make vaccinations easier and more accessible.”
Following the announcement, a number of officials praised Cox for being so transparent and accepting and acknowledging the error.
“I appreciate Gov. (Cox’s) transparency and dedication to sharing accurate information,” tweeted Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton.
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said that Cox’s “leadership and transparency, as well as the tireless and selfless efforts of our healthcare workers, continue to amaze me.”
“It is more important than ever to get vaccinated,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Let’s get to that 70%!”