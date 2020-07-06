Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed 11 bills into law last week, including a bill creating a COVID-19 economic recovery grant program for artistic and cultural groups and another that sets a cap on unemployment insurance rates during the pandemic.
The 11 bills were passed during the Utah State Legislature’s fifth special session in June, one of many called in response to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, Herbert has signed 22 bills from the fifth special session alone.
Among the legislation Herbert signed on June 29 is House Bill 5010, a bill that appropriates $62 million in federal CARES Act funding toward a “COVID-19 Cultural Assistance Grant Program” for struggling arts, cultural and recreational organizations and businesses across the state, industries that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
The grant program will be overseen by the Utah Division of Arts and Museums and Governor’s Office of Economic Development, which will administer loans to organizations that offer “a cultural, artistic, botanical, recreational, or biological activity in this state that … promotes travel and tourism in the state,” as stated in the text of the bill.
Qualifying organizations can apply for grants up to “two times the net cost of the cultural, artistic, botanical, recreational or zoological activity that the qualified organization offers or proposes to offer.”
H.B. 5010, which was sponsored by Republican Salt Lake City Rep. Richard Spendlove, also puts money toward financial grants for colleges and universities to offer short-term programs that “provide training to furloughed, laid-off, dislocated, underserved, or other populations affected by COVID-19 to fill employment gaps in the state.”
Another bill, Senate Bill 5007, sets a cap on unemployment insurance rates for the calendar year 2021, an effort to assist the tens of thousands of Utahns who have lost their jobs during the global health crisis.
Utah unemployment reached historic levels in April as restaurants, hotels and other businesses closed their doors. Over 5,000 Utahns filed for unemployment benefits between June 21 and June 27, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, more than four times the 2019 weekly average of 1,131 claims.
S.B. 5007, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, passed unanimously through both the House and Senate on June 18.
Herbert also signed a public safety worker protection amendments bill, sponsored by Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, that allows for a court-ordered blood draw from anyone who is found to have intentionally exposed a public safety officer to COVID-19. An earlier version of the bill, SB 5006, called for criminal penalties against those who expose public safety officials.
Approximately 400 officers in the state of Utah have been exposed to the virus through their jobs, Mayne told her Senate colleagues on June 18.
“This is a huge issue for our safety officers,” the state senator said.
The other bills signed by the governor last week include public education budget amendments, modifications to the Private Investigator Regulation Act and a concurrent resolution honoring the graduating class of 2020.