Utah Gov. Spencer Cox appointed three new members and reappointed two others to the Utah Valley University Board of Trustees on Friday.
Cydni Tetro was appointed to replace Elaine Dalton, Jeanette Bennett to replace Karen Acerson and Blake Modersitzki to replace R. Duff Thompson. Paul Thompson and Rick Nielsen were both reappointed to the UVU board.
Tetro is the founder and former CEO of ForgeDX, a tech company that helps businesses “translate their most powerful products into experiences that drive strategic growth,” as stated on the company’s website.
Tetro is currently the CEO and a board member of the e-commerce company Brandless, according to her LinkedIn page, as well as a part-time adjunct professor at Brigham Young University.
Bennett is the founder and editor-in-chief of Bennett Communications, which publishes Utah Valley Magazine, Utah Valley Business Quarterly and Utah Valley Bride.
Modersitzki is managing partner of Pelion Venture Partners, an early stage venture capital firm headquartered in Salt Lake City.
The appointments to the UVU Board of Trustees, which were announced alongside dozens of other appointments to various public boards and commissions, are part of an effort by Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to increase diversity and representation in state government.
The One Utah Roadmap, a plan for the Cox-Henderson administration’s first 500 days in office, includes a section on “equality and opportunity,” noting that “all Utahns must have an equal opportunity to prosper.”
The section of the roadmap states that the Cox-Henderson administration plans to “recruit and designate a diverse group of Utahns for gubernatorial appointed positions, including boards and commissions.”
Notably, two women, Jennifer Tarazon and Natalie Randall, were appointed to the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, meaning that, if they are confirmed by the Utah State Senate, there will be more women than men serving on the commission.
Some faces familiar to Utah County were appointed to state commissions by the Cox-Henderson administration.
Provo Municipal Councilmember Shannon Ellsworth was appointed to replace Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on the Quality Growth Commission, which assists local governments with growth planning and management.
Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County, was appointed to an open seat on the Utah Marriage Commission, an advisory board that provides educational services to help couples form and sustain healthy relationships.
For more information about or to apply to serve on a state board or commission, visit https://boards.governor.utah.gov/s.