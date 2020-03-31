As Utah’s government and health officials work to draft and implement measures to ensure residents are social distancing to prevent further spread of COVID-19, questions whether officials will follow other states by issuing a mandatory statewide stay-at-home order remain.
On Friday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced a statewide “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive to “establish minimum statewide standards” for how individuals and businesses should respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor’s directive directs individuals to “stay at home as much as possible” and “work from home whenever possible” while maintaining a 6-foot distance from other individuals whenever in public.
Herbert also asked Utahns to follow “strict hygiene standards” by washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds frequently, avoiding face-touching and covering coughs or sneezes.
According to the directive, travel should be limited “only to essential travel,” such as to safely relocate an individual whose safety is at risk, obtain food, seek emergency services, perform work that cannot be completed remotely or engage in recreational activities.
Businesses and nonprofits should “respond in a flexible way to varying levels of disease transmission in the community and refine business response plans as needed,” including encouraging employees and volunteers to work from home and utilize video conferencing services.
The directives for businesses and nonprofits do not apply to health care professionals, law enforcement officials, faith leaders or charitable organizations.
The Utah County Commission said in a written statement on Friday that it supported the governor’s directive, adding that the commission “is not issuing enhanced restrictions or enforcement at this time and asks that the county’s current public health order be observed.”
Though it gives directives for individuals and various entities, the statewide directive, which is in place until April 13, is not enforceable by any criminal penalty.
“These directives are not to be confused with a shelter-in-place order,” Herbert said in the directive.
Salt Lake County, on the other hand, issued an order that would be enforced by law enforcement if violated.
On Sunday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and the Salt Lake County Health Department announced that a countywide stay-at-home order would be in place between Monday and April 13.
The order “directs all individuals to stay at home except to engage in essential activities” and “closes certain businesses that act as gathering places or involve close contact between people.”
It also closes children’s playgrounds and prohibits pickup games and team sports, while keeping outdoor courts and fields open for individual play or “for individuals that reside in the same household.”
Businesses in Salt Lake County ordered closed until April 13 include hair and nail salons, barber shops, day spas, tattoo shops, swimming pools, aquariums and zoos, bowling alleys, movie theaters and gyms.
Meanwhile, “essential” businesses in the county can stay open but are “required to exclude employees with fever, cough or shortness of breath” and “should practice 6 feet of social distancing as much as possible,” according to the order.
Essential businesses include grocery stories, pharmacies, gas stations, auto repair and sales shops, veterinary services, food pantries, religious institutions, mail delivery, laundromats, hotels, media and high education institutions.
The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it would enforce the mayor’s stay-at-home order, which makes initial violations a class B misdemeanor and recurring violations a class A misdemeanor.
“As we continue to perform our day-to-day duties, Sheriff’s Office will proactively address violations of the Public Health Order,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday. “Deputies will assess each situation individually and respond appropriately.”
In an earlier statement, the sheriff’s office said it hoped “Salt Lake County residents understand and voluntarily comply to protect the health of our citizens within the county and throughout the state.”
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued a similar stay-at-home order on Friday.
On Twitter, Mendenhall said the order gives Herbert’s “directive the force of law” in Salt Lake City.
Some, including Utah’s Democratic state representatives, are supportive of the state issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.
“We appreciate and support the leaders throughout the state calling for a statewide stay-at-home order,” the Utah House Democratic Caucus said on Friday in a written statement.
Others, including Connor Boyack, president of the Lehi-based libertarian think tank Libertas Institute, are critical of such measures and see them as an overexpansion of government powers.
On Twitter, Boyack criticized Mendenhall’s order by calling it an “absolutely ridiculous” and “poorly drafted proclamation.”
According to Business Insider, 32 states had implemented stay-at-home orders as of Tuesday, including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and New Mexico.